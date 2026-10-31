300 Days To Go: Countdown Clock Unveiled For FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Saturday unveiled the official Tissot Countdown Clock, marking 300 days to go until the tournament, which Qatar will host from August 27 to September 12, 2027. The tournament will feature 32 national teams and taking place in the Middle East and North Africa for the first time.

The clock was unveiled during a special ceremony held at Barahat Msheireb, attended by a large number of officials from FIBA and the Local Organising Committee, alongside ambassadors, partners and key stakeholders, who gathered to celebrate the approaching tournament and the ongoing preparations for the event.

Those on hand at the ceremony included FIBA President Sheikh Saud bin Ali al-Thani; Vice President of the Local Organising Committee and Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain; Director General of the Local Organising Committee Dr. Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain; Chair of the Organising Committee for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Burton Shipley; and former Turkish basketball star and President of the Turkish Basketball Federation Hidayet Turkoglu.

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Former Turkish basketball star and President of the Turkish Basketball Federation Hidayet Turkoglu speaks during the event.

The clock's design reflects basketball's global appeal, featuring a giant basketball hoop and a front arch inspired by the face of a watch. Its open structure allows visitors to approach and walk through the installation, while the interconnected net pattern symbolizes the diversity of cultures and communities and basketball's unique ability to bring people together.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain said: "With 300 days to go until the tournament, we are one step closer to welcoming the world to Qatar. The unveiling of the countdown clock at Barahat Msheireb marks an important milestone, bringing basketball fans in Qatar and around the world together. We look forward to delivering a tournament that celebrates basketball, unites people and inspires future generations."

He added: "All competition venues were fully ready by the one-year-to-go milestone, building on the significant legacy of the international sporting events Qatar has hosted over the years. We aim to ensure that the tournament leaves a sustainable legacy by promoting basketball, identifying and developing national talent, creating more opportunities for young people to play the game, and making use of our facilities and organizational expertise to host future events."

He continued: "Over the coming months, leading up to the opening game on August 27, we will celebrate key milestones and unveil our plans to deliver an exceptional edition of the tournament, giving fans the opportunity to attend more than one game a day, thanks to the close proximity of all competition venues within a single city."

Shipley commented: "The unveiling of the countdown clock heightens anticipation even further for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and will also add even more momentum towards next year's tip-off.

"We are grateful to our longstanding Global Partner Tissot for their support in bringing this landmark countdown installation to life in collaboration with the Local Organizing Committee. The clock will provide a daily reminder of the excitement building towards the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027."

"We have been working on the event for many years and now we are entering the last phase to ensure it is an unforgettable World Cup for everyone to enjoy, from the players, coaches, staff and fans, to our proud and respected hosts, here in Qatar."

Tissot CEO, Sylvain Dolla, was delighted to see the countdown clock unveiled and stated: "We are delighted to add to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 through this countdown clock, bringing fans together as we count down to tip-off. As the tournament's Official Timekeeper, we are honored to be part of every second of the experience, from the anticipation leading up to the event to the unforgettable moments on the court.

"It gives us great pride to be able to be FIBA's longstanding Global Partner and to place Tissot at the heart of the biggest global basketball competition on the planet. We deeply value having our brand associated so strongly with such a prestigious tournament, and we can't wait to see the best players in the world gathering in Doha next year."

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Local Organizing Committee signed partnership agreements with five hotels in Doha: Fairmont, The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, InterContinental and Marsa Malaz Kempinski. The agreements form part of the LOC's preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 and its efforts to strengthen cooperation with the hospitality sector to provide high-quality accommodation services for participating delegations.

Qatar is preparing to host the 20th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be the first in the competition's history to be staged entirely in one city, allowing fans to travel easily between venues and attend multiple games in a single day.

Tickets for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 are available through the official ticketing website.

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