Almeera Celebrates Anniversary With 10 Wafa Millionaires And Special Rewards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced almeera anniversary, a month-long celebration running from November 1-30, bringing customers an exciting programme of prizes, special deals, and local product showcases across its stores.

The celebrations reflect almeera's commitment to sharing this occasion with its customers and recognising their continued trust and loyalty by offering a shopping experience that combines quality, value, and rewards.

At the heart of the celebration is 10 wafa millionaires, a special raffle that will reward ten wafa loyalty members with one million points each, equivalent to QR10,000 per winner. With a combined prize pool of ten million points, almeera will give away QR100,000 in redeemable shopping value.

wafa members will automatically be entered into the raffle when they spend QR 100 on eligible purchases using their wafa membership. Every additional QR100 spent on eligible purchases will earn another entry, in accordance with the campaign's approved terms and conditions.

The raffle draw will take place on December 2 and winners will be notified through their registered wafa contact details and have 90 days to claim their prizes.

Beyond the raffle, almeera will introduce a series of special weekly anniversary offers throughout November, featuring selected products across various categories and giving customers more opportunities to save on their everyday essentials.

The month will also see the launch of National Product Week on November 5, as part of almeera's ongoing efforts to support Qatari businesses and strengthen the presence of locally produced goods in the market. The initiative will highlight the diversity of national products, introduce customers to Qatari suppliers, and showcase their contribution to meeting consumer needs.

Additional activities throughout the month will include special camping season offers on selected seasonal products and essentials, followed by Green Friday promotions from November 27 to 29, featuring selected non-food categories. The promotional calendar will conclude with Cyber Monday on November 30, offering exclusive deals through almeera's online shopping platforms.

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