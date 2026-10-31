Four Days Of Fireworks, Drone Shows Announced For Qatar Boat Show 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Visitors to Qatar Boat Show 2026 will be treated to four days of fireworks, drone displays and pyrotechnic shows at Old Doha Port from November 4 to 7.

The evening displays will take place throughout the four-day event, beginning with an opening show on Wednesday, November 4, at 7:30pm.

On Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6, visitors can enjoy two shows each evening, scheduled for 6pm and 8pm.

The celebrations will conclude with a final display on Saturday, November 7, at 7:30pm.

Alongside the fireworks and drone shows, the event will feature yacht displays, luxury watches and cars.

Beda'a Watches will host a watch unveiling, while Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles – Mercedes-Benz will showcase a selection of luxury vehicles.

Visitors with Hospitality tickets can also access the VIP Hospitality Lounge by The Ned Doha, offering dining, light bites and refreshments overlooking the yachts and Doha skyline. The lounge will also welcome invited VIP guests and Ned's Club members.

Qatar Boat Show 2026 will open daily at 4pm at Old Doha Port. The event will close at 9pm on Wednesday and Saturday, and at 10pm on Thursday and Friday.