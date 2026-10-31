An Atlanta Tribute To Iron Man: EAM Jaishankar Unveils Bust Of Sardar Patel

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Nov 1 (IANS) Beneath autumn leaves in the grounds of India's consulate in Atlanta, flower petals gathered at the foot of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's bust. Community members raised their phones as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to a leader whose legacy had brought them together thousands of miles from India.

EAM Jaishankar unveiled the bust on National Unity Day, during a visit that also included a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora.

India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Consul General in Atlanta Dr Sumit Seth joined community leaders at the ceremony.

Against the consulate's yellow walls and red-framed windows, the gathering brought diplomats and diaspora representatives together around two figures of India's independence movement. Garlands decorated the grounds. Guests stood in rows along the lawn for a photograph, with Patel's bust behind them.

At the Gandhi memorial, EAM Jaishankar stood with his palms joined before the garlanded figure. At Patel's bust, he offered petals that added splashes of yellow, orange and red to its dark pedestal.

For the community members who helped bring the bust to Atlanta, the unveiling marked the end of a hurried journey across continents.

Dr Vasudev Patel, president of the Federation of Gujarati Associations of USA, told IANS that the federation's national team had agreed to sponsor the bust. He described the organisation as an umbrella body representing more than 110 Gujarati associations in the United States.

The bust weighs 780 pounds and contains brass, copper and other material, he said. It was made in India and sent by air freight to meet the October 31 ceremony and the minister's schedule.

“It came by the air freight in 24 hours it was here,” he said.

His account placed the work of community organisers behind the formal unveiling: arranging the bust, bringing it from India and having it ready for the minister's visit. Federation donors and other community leaders were among those invited, he said.

The commemorative plaque described Sardar Patel as“THE IRON MAN OF INDIA” and marked his 151st birth anniversary. It carried the words“Unity. Strength. Duty”.

EAM Jaishankar also marked the occasion in a social media post, describing the unveiling as an honour. He said Patel remained an enduring inspiration through his vision, leadership and contribution to India's unity and integrity.

In a separate post about his interaction with the community, he wrote:“Always a pleasure to interact with Indian diaspora. Proud of their achievements and contributions.”

The photographs captured that interaction at close quarters. Community members gathered around EAM Jaishankar on the lawn, some holding phones aloft, while others posed beside him and the commemorative plaque.

For Dr Patel, the Atlanta installation could be followed by similar efforts elsewhere. He said the federation was willing to support more statues where space was available, allowing people of Indian origin and other communities to learn about the leader's contribution to a united India.