Rajasthan ACB Probes IAS Officer Shikhar Agarwal Over Property Deals

ACB Launches Investigation Into Senior IAS Officer

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated an investigation against IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal, who was placed on 'Awaiting Posting Orders' (APO) status amid a brewing controversy surrounding alleged large-scale property acquisitions linked to him and his family. The controversy surrounds the purchase of 40 villa cottages from a single company over a period of two and a half years. His wife-an IPS officer, serving as Additional Director General of Police (Planning)-Prashakha Mathur, has likewise been placed on APO status by the state government. The Department of Personnel has issued the relevant orders. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan had requested permission from the state government to proceed under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act), which the government subsequently granted.

Extensive Administrative Portfolio and Official Orders

Before being placed on APO, Agrawal held multiple key administrative positions, including Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Undertakings, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority. He was also serving as Additional Chief Secretary for Investment, Non-Resident Rajasthani Affairs (NORA), the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), as well as Chairman of RIICO and Chairman & Managing Director of RAJSICO. "Shri Shikhar Agrawal (1993), IAS... is placed under awaiting posting orders (APO) until further orders due to administrative reasons," read the official order signed by Joint Secretary to Government, Dheeraj Kumar Singh.

Allegations of Massive Property Acquisitions

The state government's action reportedly comes in the wake of an investigative report by a media organisation alleging massive property acquisitions linked to the senior bureaucrat and his family members. According to the media investigation, Agrawal, along with his wife, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Prashakha Mathur, their two sons, and in-laws, allegedly purchased around 40 villas and cottages from a single real estate company within a span of two and a half years. Following public scrutiny over the revelations, the state government moved swiftly to relieve the senior IAS officer of his extensive portfolio charges pending further administrative review. (ANI)

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