Tajikistan, EBRD Plan $900M Investment Roadmap For 2026-2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are working on a multi-year investment roadmap for 2026–2030 with a planned volume of $900 million, according to the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The figures were discussed at a meeting in Dushanbe on October 27 between President Emomali Rahmon and EBRD Vice President for Banking Matteo Patrone.

The sides emphasized that the bank's cumulative investments in the country have exceeded €1.1 billion since it began operating there in 1993.

Furthermore, the sides underlined the importance of the memorandum of understanding on the roadmap, signed in September by Finance Minister Faiziddin Kahhorzoda and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

Emomali Rahmon called the EBRD an important partner in developing the economy, infrastructure and private sector. He asked for more direct financing for manufacturers, and for affordable long-term loans for small and medium-sized businesses, especially in the regions. The sides also discussed lending in national currency and preparing domestic companies to issue bonds.

Other topics included drinking water supply, wastewater and irrigation upgrades, governance of state-owned enterprises, public-private partnership projects, education and digitalization.

According to Trend 's calculations, the planned $900 million roadmap implies EBRD financing of about $180 million a year in Tajikistan in 2026-2030, up around 75% from the nearly $103 million the bank signed in the country in 2025. In euro terms, the plan equals roughly 70% of the bank's entire cumulative investment in Tajikistan since 1993, which has exceeded €1.1 billion. The roadmap would equal about 1 percent of GDP a year, based on 2025 GDP of around $17.7 billion, and would place the EBRD close to the Asian Development Bank, which plans around $1.1 billion, or about $220 million a year, for the same period.