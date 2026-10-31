INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Chalo Dilli' March At Ramlila Maidan Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The INDIA bloc is set to organise a large-scale 'Chalo Dilli' march culminating at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest alleged electoral irregularities, oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition alliance expects a major show of strength, with opposition leaders, party workers, and student groups likely to participate in the rally. The protest comes amid allegations by opposition parties of irregularities in the voter list revision process being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Delhi Police have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital ahead of the march. Section 163 is in force across Delhi districts, and gatherings have been prohibited at key locations, including Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office.

Leaders will be allowed to reach the designated venues in their personal vehicles. Police and paramilitary personnel are also set to be deployed at Ramlila Maidan, with security arrangements tightened ahead of the opposition gathering.

Ahead of the rally, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi appealed to people travelling to Delhi to join the march and support local traders during the festive season.

In a post on X on Saturday, he said,“Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders.”

“I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors.

But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders,” he said.

Congress MP and party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal had also appealed to people across the country to join the November 1 rally, targeting the BJP-led Centre over the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

In a video message posted on X on Thursday, Venugopal described the opposition mobilisation as“Chalo Dilli, Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” and alleged that democracy was under“attack”.

“Thirteen crore names have been deleted from electoral rolls. There is a massive fraud happening in voter rolls in state after state,” he alleged, referring to the SIR being conducted by the ECI.

Venugopal also said that Rahul Gandhi was leading the opposition's fight and was“fearlessly raising questions” and holding those in power“accountable”.

The INDIA bloc's rally is expected to bring together opposition leaders and supporters from different parts of the country, with the alliance seeking to highlight its concerns over electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.