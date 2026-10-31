CM Yogi, Rekha Gupta Extend Wishes On Haryana Foundation Day, Hail State's Rich Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Haryana on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, valour, sporting achievements and contribution to agriculture.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Haryana and described the state as the sacred land associated with the divine teachings of Lord Shri Krishna.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all residents of Haryana on the Foundation Day of Haryana state, the sacred land of Yogeshwar Lord Shri Krishna's divine teachings, the proud land of valor, sporting talent, and advanced agricultural traditions,” CM Yogi posted.

He also expressed hope that Haryana would continue to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“Under the illustrious guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji, may this state continue to advance on the path of development and prosperity-this is the prayer to Lord Shri Krishna,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings, describing her connection with Haryana as special and acknowledging the contribution of its farmers and daughters.

In her post on X, she said,“My connection with the soil of Haryana, a land of heroes, proud of the hard work of farmers and the achievements of daughters, has always been special. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Haryana Foundation Day.”

She further expressed hope that the state would achieve new milestones in development, prosperity and public welfare under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“May Haryana, under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of the honourable Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji, establish new benchmarks in development, prosperity, and public welfare-this is my heartfelt wish,” Rekha Gupta said.

Haryana Diwas, also known as Haryana Foundation Day, is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the state's formation in 1966. Haryana was established as the 17th state of the Indian Union on November 1, 1966, following its separation from Punjab.

The day is observed across the state with cultural programmes, school exhibitions and community events celebrating its history, traditions and identity.

The occasion also highlights Haryana's contributions to agriculture, sports and national development since its formation nearly six decades ago.