We Care For Humanity Delegation Advances Cultural Diplomacy And Philantourism In Ancient Olympia
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ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece - October 31, 2026 - Following a gracious invitation from Hon. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, MP, a high-level delegation from We Care for Humanity (WCH)-led by Founder and President Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria)-conducted an official visit to Ancient Olympia. Hon. Avgerinopoulou hosted the delegation throughout their stay, advancing international partnership and humanitarian dialogue.
The visiting delegation comprised executive leadership from We Care for Humanity:
Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of We Care for Humanity
Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, WCH Ambassador for Greece and Cyprus
Ms. Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki, WCH Interim Country Director for Greece
Bae Lola Smollen, WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas
Key Highlights of the Visit
Official Welcome Luncheon: The delegation's itinerary commenced with a welcome luncheon at the "Touris Club," hosted by Dr. Georgios Aidonis, President of the Municipal Council of Ancient Olympia and former Mayor.
Civic Reception at Town Hall: Following the luncheon, the delegation arrived at the Ancient Olympia Town Hall, where they were warmly received by Dr. Aidonis. The civic reception featured an exchange of organizational presentations, ceremonial gift presentations, and commemorative photo opportunities with municipal leaders.
Press Briefing & Formal Media Statements: During the official press address, formal statements were delivered to the media by Hon. Avgerinopoulou, Dr. Aidonis, and Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria). Delivering the main address of the visit, Queen Maria articulated WCH's core vision of cultural diplomacy, philantourism, and building enduring global bonds. Crucially, in her capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Sultanate of Maguindanao, Queen Maria formally introduced the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and diplomatic legacy of the Sultanate of Maguindanao, fostering a meaningful cultural bridge between Greece and Maguindanao.
Acknowledgments
We Care for Humanity extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. Glykou-Fotinia, whose organization and close friendship with Hon. Avgerinopoulou made this historic visit possible.
Special appreciation is extended to:
Hon. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Member of the Hellenic Parliament
Dr. Georgios Aidonis, President of the Municipal Council of Ancient Olympia
Ms. Bevouda Pely, Journalist
Ms. Delipetrou Stavriana, Associate to MP Avgerinopoulou
Ms. Grivaki Katerina, Associate to MP Avgerinopoulou
Ms. Zacharopoulou Sofia, Associate to MP Avgerinopoulou
Mr. Meidanis Giannis, Delegation Driver
About We Care for Humanity (WCH)
We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization holding consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Founded by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), WCH operates across more than 20 country branches to advance global health, education, philantourism, and peace-building initiatives.
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