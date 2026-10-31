Schell IP Provides Patent Application Services To Support Inventors, Startups, And Innovative Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) For businesses and independent inventors considering a patent application, early legal guidance can help clarify filing options, ownership considerations, disclosure risks, and potential intellectual property strategies. Schell IP offers initial consultations for those interested in discussing their invention and determining suitable next steps.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES - October 31, 2026 - Schell IP, a patent law firm based in Denver and Boulder, Colorado, provides patent application strategy and intellectual property services to inventors, entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses seeking to protect their innovations. The firm focuses on helping clients evaluate patent opportunities, prepare applications, and develop intellectual property strategies aligned with their product development and business objectives.

A patent application is an important step for individuals and businesses looking to establish legal protection for new inventions, technologies, processes, and product improvements. Preparing an application requires a clear understanding of the invention, its technical features, potential commercial applications, and the scope of protection being requested. Schell IP works with clients throughout this process, helping them identify relevant intellectual property opportunities and determine appropriate filing strategies.

Led by patent attorney, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist Jeff Schell, the firm combines legal experience with an understanding of product development and business operations. Its services include patent application preparation and prosecution, patent acquisition, intellectual property portfolio planning, and product innovation consulting. This approach allows inventors and companies to consider patent protection as part of their broader commercial development plans.

The patent application process involves several important considerations, including documenting the invention, identifying its technical differences, conducting relevant patent searches, and preparing claims that define the requested protection. Following submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), applications may undergo examination and require responses to official communications. Schell IP provides patent prosecution support to help applicants navigate these stages and evaluate appropriate next steps.

The firm also supports businesses that are developing physical products and emerging technologies. Through its product development and prototyping services, Schell IP works with manufacturing partners to assist clients in moving ideas toward prototypes and initial production. Its AI-supported patenting initiatives also incorporate artificial intelligence tools to support patent preparation and invention development workflows.

Schell IP serves clients across different industries and business stages, including technology companies, medical device developers, product manufacturers, and early-stage ventures. Its approach emphasizes understanding the technical contribution behind an invention and connecting patent decisions with commercial priorities.

About The Company

Schell IP is a patent law firm founded in 2013, with offices in Denver and Boulder, Colorado. Led by Jeff Schell, the firm provides patent application, intellectual property, patent acquisition, venture support, and product innovation services. Its mission is to help inventors, entrepreneurs, and businesses develop, protect, and strategically manage intellectual property assets while connecting innovation with commercial opportunities.