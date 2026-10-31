Capital Region Roof Cleaning Window Is Closing As November Cools, Cohoes Company Says

MENAFN - GetNews)"Roof Cleaning Before and After in Clifton Park, NY"Near Me Exteriors, a Cohoes NY roof cleaning company, urges Capital Region homeowners to treat roof moss soon, while days are still warm enough to soft wash, and says black algae streaks can safely wait until spring.

COHOES, N.Y. - October 31, 2026 - Near Me Exteriors, a roof cleaning and soft washing company in Cohoes, says Capital Region homeowners who want roofs cleaned this year should book soon, while daytime temperatures are still warm enough for soft washing.

The thermometer sets the schedule. Soft washing cleans with a solution rather than water pressure, and Near Me Exteriors stops washing roofs once daytime highs stay below about 50 degrees, when that solution slows down too much to do a real clean. The National Weather Service forecast issued Oct. 30 still calls for highs in the 50s and low 60s through the first week of November, but the trend runs one way from here. According to NOAA's 1991-2020 daily normals for Albany International Airport, the normal high falls about 12 degrees over the course of November.

Moss is the reason not to wait for spring. The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association says that, unlike algae, moss can be harmful to asphalt shingles: it can cause the leading edges of shingles to lift or curl, and moss buildup can move water sideways under the roofing. A moss mat left in place goes into a winter that, by NOAA's normals for Albany, averages 13.3 inches of snow in December alone.

Treated moss does not come off on cleaning day. ARMA notes that moss loosens over time after treatment, which is why a roof treated now has a few weeks to clear before snow settles on it.

"Moss is the one we tell people not to sit on," said Forest Ward, owner of Near Me Exteriors. "Treat it while it's still warm enough to work, and it has the next few weeks to let go. The black streaks can wait for spring."

Those black streaks are a different problem. ARMA says there is no scientific evidence that algae damages asphalt shingles, so a roof with streaks but no moss can be cleaned in spring with nothing lost but appearance. ARMA also warns never to use a pressure washer on an asphalt shingle roof, because it can strip granules and shorten the roof's life.

Homeowners who want roof cleaning in the Capital Region this year should book soon, and the company's guide to the exterior cleaning season covers what can wait until spring. Near Me Exteriors offers free roof cleaning quotes across Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties and the Glens Falls and Lake George area.

About Near Me Exteriors

Near Me Exteriors is a locally owned exterior cleaning and lighting company based in Cohoes, New York, serving homeowners, landlords and property managers across Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties and the Glens Falls and Lake George area. Formerly Near Me Softwash, the company was founded by owner Forest Ward and offers roof cleaning, soft washing, house washing, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, window cleaning, fence cleaning and permanent Gemstone exterior lighting installation. The company holds a 5.0 rating on Google. For a free quote, call (518) 313-5082.