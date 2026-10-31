'A Bronx Tale' Star Lillo Brancato Spotted In Utica, NY, Filming With Actor And Fellow Utica New Yorker Eugene G. Swiss Thomas

Utica, NY, United States - October 31, 2026 - Celebrity actor Lillo Brancato, widely celebrated for his breakout role in the 1993 classic "A Bronx Tale" & the hit TV show "The Sopranos", was recently spotted in Utica, New York. He was seen out with Utica, NY actor, rapper, and filmmaker Eugene G. Swiss Thomas. Both Lillo & Eugene are slated to star in an upcoming feature film together.

Significantly, this new project is a multi-layered endeavor for Thomas, who not only serves as the co-star alongside Brancato, but has also authored the screenplay and assumed the role of director. The cinematic venture is deeply rooted in regional heritage, as the narrative is centered upon the complex and rich history of Utica itself. Appropriately titled U.T.I.C.A., the film aims to capture the cultural essence and historical background of the city through a dramatic lens.

Production for U.T.I.C.A. is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2027. By bringing a Hollywood veteran like Brancato together with Utica's own Eugene G. Swiss Thomas, the production promises to blend seasoned cinematic experience with authentic local perspective. As preparations continue toward the 2027 filming date, anticipation builds for a project that will undoubtedly highlight the historical narrative of Utica New York on the big screen.

About Concretebackyard Films

Concretebackyard Films is an independent film production company based in Utica, New York, founded by actor, writer, rapper, and filmmaker Eugene G. Swiss Thomas. The company develops and produces short films, documentaries, and feature-length projects with a focus on stories from Central New York.