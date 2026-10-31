100 Days To Ramadan In UAE: How Small Changes In Sleep, Diet, Exercise Can Ease Fasting

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ramadan may still be about 100 days away, but people do not have to wait until the first fast to start preparing. Gradually adjusting daily habits - from prayer and sleep to meals and exercise - can help make the transition into the holy month easier.

UAE-based experts recommend starting with manageable steps and building on them over time, rather than making sudden changes when Ramadan 2027 begins.

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Sheikh Ayaz Houze, a Dubai-based scholar and imam at NGS, said spiritual preparation should not begin suddenly on the first day of Ramadan.“Start small, but remain consistent,” he said. People can begin by praying on time, reading a few verses of the Quran each day and setting aside time to seek Allah's forgiveness.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. When should I start my spiritual preparation?

Sheikh Ayaz advised building a routine around the five daily prayers, then adding a manageable period for reading and reflecting on the Quran. He said that the aim is to make worship part of everyday life rather than something people fit in only when they have spare time.

“These 100 days should not be about becoming perfect. We often make the mistake of wanting to change everything overnight," he said.

People who missed fasts because of menstruation, temporary illness or travel should make them up before the next Ramadan whenever possible, he added.

When should I adjust my sleep and eating routine?

Swapna Mary John of clinical dietetics at International Modern Hospital Dubai advised people to make gradual changes rather than suddenly overhauling their meals.

“Start by establishing regular meal times, reducing unnecessary snacking, and avoiding heavy meals late at night,” she said.

As Ramadan approaches, people can gradually move their bedtime and waking time to better accommodate suhoor and iftar. John also advised drinking water regularly during the day and cutting back on highly salted or processed foods.

People who drink several cups of coffee or tea each day can reduce their caffeine intake gradually. Stopping suddenly during Ramadan may lead to headaches, tiredness or irritability, she said.

How can I prepare my diet for fasting?

The weeks before Ramadan are a chance to build balanced eating habits that can continue during the month. John recommended including fibre-rich foods, lean protein, fruit and vegetables in daily meals.

These habits can help people move towards balanced suhoor and iftar meal. For suhoor, options such as oats, wholegrain bread, eggs, yoghurt, beans and vegetables provide a mix of carbohydrates, protein and fibre. At iftar, a meal with vegetables, a protein source and a moderate portion of grains can help avoid relying mainly on fried foods and sweets.

John also advised people to reduce sugary drinks, desserts and frequent snacking gradually, while paying attention to portion sizes.

“The goal is not to eat less than your body needs, but to develop healthier habits that can be maintained throughout Ramadan,” she said.

How should I prepare for exercise during Ramadan?

People do not need to stop exercising in preparation for Ramadan. Dr Sidharth Jaymohan Unnithan, specialist in Orthopaedics at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, advised maintaining regular activity and avoiding sudden increases in intensity.

“Moderate activities like brisk walking, cycling and light strength training are ideal,” he said. People who already exercise regularly can continue, adjusting their activity to their fitness and recovery.

Unnithan recommended mobility and strengthening exercises, and advised people to avoid long periods of sitting or inactivity. During Ramadan, light exercise may be easier before iftar, while moderate aerobic or strength training is generally better scheduled one to two hours after iftar.

Anyone with an injury or long-term medical condition should speak to their treating doctor before starting or changing an exercise routine.

Who should seek medical advice before Ramadan?

People with an existing medical condition, an injury or regular prescription medication should speak to a healthcare professional before fasting or changing their exercise routine.

"Symptoms such as dizziness, fainting, breathlessness, palpitations, chest pain, confusion, persistent vomiting or severe headaches should not be dismissed as ordinary effects of fasting. They require urgent medical assessment," Unnithan said.

The experts advice is to use the time before Ramadan to build habits steadily, so the first day of fasting does not also have to be the first day of a completely new routine.

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