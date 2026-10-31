UAE Home Security Cameras: How Hackers Can Spy On Families Without Their Knowledge

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Home security cameras meant to protect families could instead become spying tools, allowing hackers or unauthorised individuals to watch live footage, access recordings, and monitor household routines without residents knowing, experts warn.

Weak passwords, outdated software and access permissions left active after installation can expose home surveillance systems to outsiders. UAE-based experts say the risks go beyond privacy, as compromised cameras could be used to target other devices on the same Wi-Fi network.

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More concerning, homeowners may never notice someone else has access to their cameras, with devices continuing to operate normally even as an unauthorised person views footage.

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Luis Santos, co-founder of First Class Property Management, said internet-connected security devices can become vulnerable when homeowners fail to change default passwords, install updates or control who has access to their systems.

“Any device connected to the internet can be accessed by an unauthorised person if it is left with its default password, not updated regularly or uses login details shared with others,” he said.

He explained that the threat does not always come from hackers. In some properties, people previously granted access may retain it long after their involvement ends.

“In a holiday home, the bigger risk is usually not a hacker at all. It is access that quietly passes from one person to the next, a previous guest, a contractor, a previous operator, and nobody notices,” Santos said.

How can strangers access your cameras?

Bhavneet Kaur Sahni, founder and CEO of Belvedere Marketing & PR, said unauthorised access can occur through compromised passwords, software vulnerabilities, shared accounts, or permissions established during installation.

Depending on how the system is configured, someone with access may be able to watch live footage or retrieve recordings without triggering any obvious warning.

Sahni shared how her own family discovered that someone outside their household had retained access to their home security cameras.

In 2023, her family installed a camera system with assistance from an individual who configured the devices, downloaded the application, and connected the system to their phones.

Around eight or nine months later, in 2024, a technical issue with the recording system led them to discover that the same individual still had access.

When contacted, he acknowledged he had watched the footage, saying he kept access as a backup in case the family experienced technical difficulties.

“What made this particularly unsettling was that we had never shared our personal login credentials with him, nor had we knowingly authorised him to retain access or monitor our home,” Sahni said.

She explained that the family still does not know exactly how the access was configured, particularly as they had no indication that their phones had been compromised.

“It was frightening to realise that someone outside our household had been able to watch what was happening in our home without our knowledge.”

According to Sahni, the experience shows that unauthorised surveillance doesn't always require a sophisticated cyberattack.

“Sometimes, the vulnerability lies in not knowing who has access to your security system in the first place,” she said.

Beyond viewing live footage, unauthorised access to home cameras could reveal detailed information about residents' movements and habits.

Sahni warned that cameras could expose when family members leave for work, when children return home, who visits the property and when the house is unoccupied.

If a camera has audio recording capabilities, it could also capture private conversations.

She explained that even cameras installed in common areas, not bedrooms, can expose sensitive information about a family's everyday activities.

“We install cameras to protect our families, but we rarely consider that the same technology could potentially be used to observe us without our consent,” she said.

Another concern is whether a compromised camera could expose other devices connected to the same home network.

Sahni said attackers could potentially exploit vulnerabilities in a camera to target other connected equipment, depending on the device and network configuration.

However, she clarified that accessing camera footage does not automatically give someone control of the entire Wi-Fi network.

Santos similarly warned that a compromised camera could become an entry point for attacks against other devices sharing the same network, including phones and laptops.

He said separating guest Wi-Fi from systems controlling a property is one measure his company uses to reduce these risks.

Experts cautioned that one of the biggest challenges is detecting unauthorised access, as compromised cameras may continue functioning without any noticeable changes.

Sahni said her family's cameras appeared to operate normally even while another person retained access.

“Our cameras appeared to be functioning normally. We could access the footage, and nothing initially suggested that another person was also watching,” she said.

She explained that the family discovered the additional access only after encountering a technical issue with their recording system.

“Just because a camera is working normally doesn't necessarily mean it's secure,” she added.

According to the experts, possible warning signs include:

Unexpected login notifications or unfamiliar devices connected to the camera account. Unexplained changes to camera settings or access permissions. Cameras moving or activating without instructions. Indicator lights switching on unexpectedly. Notifications or unusual activity that residents do not recognise.

However, Sahni stressed that some systems may display no warning signs at all, making regular reviews of account permissions essential.

Residents who suspect unauthorised access should immediately secure their camera systems, review connected accounts and remove unfamiliar users, experts advised.

Santos recommended disconnecting suspicious devices from the network before investigating further.

“If the camera does something you did not ask it to, moves on its own, lights up, sends a notification you do not recognise, take it off the network and ask questions later,” he said.

Both experts highlighted several steps homeowners can take to reduce the risk of unauthorised surveillance:

Change default passwords: Use strong, unique passwords for cameras and associated accounts. Check who has access: Regularly review users and connected devices, particularly if a third party installed the system. Enable two-factor authentication: Activate additional account security wherever supported. Keep software updated: Install camera firmware and application updates to address security vulnerabilities. Secure the Wi-Fi network: Review router settings and consider separating security cameras from personal devices.

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