Dr. Monica S. Hall Celebrates Dual Callings During National Principals Month And National Chaplain Appreciation Month

Dr. Monica Hall's dual service reflects the leadership and community care recognized during National Principals Month and National Chaplain Appreciation Month

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October recognizes both National Principals Month and National Chaplain Appreciation Month. For Dr. Monica S. Hall, those observances reflect two connected parts of her life's work: leading a school community and serving others as a U.S. Army Chaplain.

Dr. Hall is Founder and Head of School of T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy, Founder and CEO of The HallPass Institute, and Founder of T.H.R.I.V.E. Live!, a learning management system. An educator, author, speaker, culture architect, and nationally recognized education thought leader, she works with schools, districts, churches, and organizations to strengthen leadership, communication, and community culture.

A graduate of Howard University, Emory University's Candler School of Theology, and the University of Miami, Dr. Hall is an ordained minister and has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years. She sees a common purpose across her military and educational roles: serving people with compassion, courage, and purpose.

“Whether I'm supporting Soldiers or leading a school community, the work is about listening, offering care, and helping people recognize their purpose,” said Dr. Hall.

Her path to chaplaincy was not the one she first imagined. Dr. Hall once planned to become a military attorney and hoped to serve as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court. During her junior year at Howard University, she felt called to Army Chaplaincy instead. That unexpected direction shaped a career rooted in service across military, educational, and faith communities.

At T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy, Dr. Hall leads with a whole-child approach that connects academic development with belonging, leadership, and character. She founded the school after operating a community center serving children and families. T.H.R.I.V.E. opened in 2013 with two first-grade students and has grown to serve more than 300 students, known as Student-Stewards.

Dr. Hall encourages families to look beyond a school's promotional materials and observe how its values appear in daily life: how adults respond when students struggle, whether children feel they belong, and whether every member of the school community is treated with dignity.

Her educational philosophy also emphasizes literacy as a foundation for voice and agency. At T.H.R.I.V.E., students receive evidence-based reading instruction, individualized academic support, and opportunities to read, write, speak, and think critically. Dr. Hall believes students benefit when learning reflects their identities and broadens their understanding of what is possible.

Dr. Hall's leadership is grounded in her faith in Jesus Christ and her family. She and her husband are parents to eight children. Across her roles as educator, chaplain, speaker, and executive leader, her mission remains consistent: helping leaders build communities where purpose drives people, culture empowers communication, and excellence is the minimum expectation.

Shauna J

T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy

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Dr. Monica S. Hall Celebrates Dual Callings During National Principals Month and National Chaplain Appreciation Month News Provided By Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations November 01, 2026, 01:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry



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