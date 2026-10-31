O. M. Alexander Launches 'S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows Of Eld,' The Third Book In The Wyrd Of Ragnarok Fantasy Series

S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows of Eld by O. M. Alexander

S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows of Eld by O. M. Alexander

LANCASTER, NORTH WEST ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- O. M. Alexander is preparing to launch S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows of Eld, the third book in the S.T.R.Y.F Wyrd of Ragnarok dark fantasy series. Continuing the story of Ruby Wryte and her closest friend, Kyo, the upcoming novel follows Ruby as she confronts a dangerous curse, the consequences of her choices and a growing struggle over her own identity. With its emotionally driven story of friendship, personal responsibility and high stakes, the book takes the series into darker territory.AvailabilityComing soon as the third book in the series, S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows of Eld will follow the first two instalments, which are both available now. Readers who want to enter Ruby's world before the release can begin with these books. The first book, S.T.R.Y.F Wyrd of Ragnarok, is available in Kindle as well as paperback editions on Amazon. Book 2, S.T.R.Y.F Tides of Eres, is also available in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon. Fans preparing for the third book can follow the author on Instagram for news about the launch:Ruby Faces the Cost of Her Growing PowerIn the new book, Ruby's journey takes a deeply personal turn when Kyo is taken beyond death. Determined to bring her closest friend back, she chooses to defy fate itself. Her actions place her in conflict with forces beyond her control and force her to confront what her own power is doing to her.A curse burns in Ruby's blood, and every time she gives in to it, her control slips a little further. Each surrender brings her closer to becoming the Ogress, a force of destruction feared by enemies and allies alike. This struggle gives the third book a central question that reaches beyond survival: how much of herself can Ruby keep while wielding a power capable of changing who she becomes?"Shadows of Eld explores Ruby's struggle with her curse, the choices she makes for Kyo and her fight to hold on to her identity when her power threatens to define her," said Alexander.A Dark Fantasy Story About Choice and IdentityBuilding on themes established across Ruby's journey, the third instalment places greater emphasis on the cost of power. Her decisions carry personal weight, particularly as she faces the possibility that her worst moments could shape how others see her and how she sees herself.Written for readers drawn to morally complex heroes, emotional character journeys and epic stakes, the story keeps friendship at the heart of Ruby's path. Her bond with Kyo drives her willingness to face extraordinary dangers, while her battle with the Ogress creates an inner conflict alongside the larger threats around her.Where the Series BeganReaders first met Ruby in S.T.R.Y.F Wyrd of Ragnarok, which introduced her as a high-school student entering a world of ancient myths, monsters, mystical realms and the hands of fate. Its sequel, S.T.R.Y.F Tides of Eres, continued the adventure as Ruby and Kyo battled the forces of the Arxs empire across the realm of Eres. Now, Shadows of Eld carries their story forward with one of Ruby's most personal challenges yet. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorO. M. Alexander is a UK-based author and the creator of the S.T.R.Y.F Wyrd of Ragnarok dark fantasy series.

O. M. Alexander

Author of S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows of Eld

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O. M. Alexander Launches 'S.T.R.Y.F. Shadows of Eld,' the Third Book in the Wyrd of Ragnarok Fantasy Series News Provided By XLIM November 01, 2026, 01:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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