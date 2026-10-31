Addiction Treatment Abroad: Why Belgian Residents Are Exploring Residential Rehab In South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - October 31, 2026 - For individuals and families in Belgium seeking professional treatment for alcohol dependency, drug addiction and related mental health conditions, accessing suitable residential rehabilitation can involve important decisions about treatment availability, clinical quality, privacy and long-term recovery.

Liberty Home, a private residential rehabilitation provider based in Cape Town, South Africa, offers an international treatment option for Belgian residents seeking structured, personalised addiction care.

The organisation provides residential rehabilitation, multidisciplinary therapeutic support and continuing recovery programmes for individuals experiencing substance use disorders and co-occurring psychological difficulties.

Why Belgian Residents Are Considering Addiction Treatment in South Africa

Choosing an addiction treatment programme involves several factors, including the severity of substance dependence, individual medical requirements, available treatment options and the level of ongoing support needed.

For some Belgian residents, travelling abroad offers an opportunity to temporarily step away from familiar environments, daily stressors and behavioural patterns associated with substance use.

South Africa, particularly Cape Town, offers an international residential treatment setting where individuals can concentrate on recovery through structured daily routines and professional therapeutic support.

People researching an afkickkliniek Zuid-Afrika can explore programmes combining clinical assessment, residential treatment, psychological therapy and relapse prevention.

The suitability of overseas treatment depends on each person's health, clinical needs, travel circumstances and access to continuing care after returning to Belgium.

Personalised Residential Rehabilitation in Cape Town

Liberty Home provides residential treatment through its Cape Town facilities, including Liberty Home Manor, which offers primary and secondary rehabilitation services, and Liberty Home Lodge, which provides structured sober living and continuing recovery support.

The organisation focuses on personalised treatment plans rather than a single standardised programme.

Individuals comparing an afkickkliniek or private residential rehabilitation centre should consider the clinical services available and how treatment is adapted to individual circumstances.

Liberty Home's treatment approach includes:



Comprehensive clinical assessment and personalised treatment planning.

Medical supervision and appropriate withdrawal management.

Individual psychological counselling and structured group therapy.

Cognitive behavioural therapy and dialectical behaviour therapy techniques.

Treatment support for co-occurring mental health conditions.

Family involvement and psychoeducation. Relapse prevention, continuing recovery planning and structured aftercare.

The residential environment combines therapeutic support with daily routines intended to help individuals develop healthier coping mechanisms, emotional regulation skills and practical strategies for maintaining recovery.

Treatment for Alcohol Dependency and Withdrawal

Alcohol dependency can affect physical wellbeing, psychological functioning, family relationships and professional responsibilities.

People experiencing alcohol dependence may find it difficult to reduce or stop drinking without professional assistance.

For individuals researching alcoholverslaving, understanding the difference between medical detoxification and longer-term rehabilitation is essential.

Alcohol withdrawal can involve anxiety, tremors, sweating, nausea and sleep disturbances. Severe withdrawal may cause seizures or delirium tremens, requiring urgent medical treatment.

Liberty Home provides medically supervised detoxification on site for clinically suitable patients, with registered nurses available around the clock and doctors on call 24 hours a day.

When withdrawal becomes medically acute, patients are referred to hospital by the treating doctor.

Following stabilisation, residential treatment focuses on the psychological, behavioural and social factors associated with alcohol dependence.

This may include identifying triggers, developing relapse prevention strategies, addressing emotional difficulties and strengthening support networks.

Comprehensive Support for Drug Addiction

Drug addiction can involve complex interactions between physical dependence, psychological distress, environmental influences and patterns of behaviour.

Different substances present different clinical risks, making individual assessment an important part of treatment planning.

Liberty Home provides support for individuals experiencing dependency on substances including cocaine, opioids, cannabis, prescription medications and other drugs.

People seeking professional help for drugsverslaving can benefit from understanding how structured rehabilitation addresses both substance use and the factors contributing to dependency.

Treatment may include psychological therapy, medical support where indicated, behavioural interventions, family education and strategies for managing cravings.

For some patients, recovery also requires addressing trauma, anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions that coexist with substance use.

An integrated treatment approach allows these interconnected challenges to be considered within an individualised recovery plan.

Why Mental Health Support Matters in Addiction Recovery

Substance use disorders frequently coexist with psychological conditions, including anxiety, depression and trauma-related difficulties.

These conditions may influence substance use, treatment engagement and the risk of recurrence following rehabilitation.

Liberty Home's multidisciplinary treatment model incorporates psychological assessment and therapeutic interventions alongside addiction recovery services.

Its team includes medical and mental health professionals, experienced counsellors and recovery support practitioners.

Individuals exploring verslavingszorg should consider whether a rehabilitation provider can assess and address co-occurring psychological conditions as part of the overall treatment programme.

An effective treatment plan may combine individual counselling, group therapy, psychiatric assessment where indicated, behavioural skills development and family support.

The objective is to help patients build practical coping strategies and improve their capacity to manage challenges associated with long-term recovery.

Comparing Residential Rehab in Belgium and South Africa

For Belgian families considering international rehabilitation, treatment location is one of several important considerations.

Residential care closer to home can offer easier access to family, established healthcare providers and local aftercare services.

International programmes may provide additional distance from familiar triggers and the opportunity to focus intensively on recovery within a dedicated residential environment.

Cape Town offers a setting where patients can participate in structured treatment while temporarily stepping away from their usual daily routines.

However, travelling internationally for addiction treatment requires careful planning, particularly when a person has complex medical needs or may require urgent withdrawal management.

Before selecting a rehabilitation programme, patients and families should clarify the admission requirements, clinical services, medical emergency procedures, treatment costs and aftercare arrangements.

Belgian residents considering Liberty Home should obtain written confirmation of treatment costs and check directly with their insurer or mutuality about any possible reimbursement.

Long-Term Recovery and Aftercare

Residential rehabilitation is one stage of a broader recovery process.

Following treatment, individuals may need ongoing psychological support, relapse prevention planning, peer recovery groups and practical assistance with reintegration into family, social and professional life.

Liberty Home provides continuing recovery support through structured aftercare and its sober living programme at Liberty Home Lodge in Cape Town.

Patients returning to Belgium are encouraged to establish appropriate continuing care arrangements, including local healthcare professionals, counselling services and community recovery support.

The organisation also offers Dutch-language assistance for clients from Belgium and the Netherlands.

A personalised aftercare plan can help individuals apply the skills developed during residential treatment to everyday situations.

For families exploring international rehabilitation, continuity of care should remain an important part of the treatment decision.

About Liberty Home

Liberty Home is a private residential addiction treatment provider based in Cape Town, South Africa, supporting individuals from Belgium, the Netherlands and other international markets.

Its services include residential addiction rehabilitation, medically supervised detoxification for suitable patients, psychological therapy, treatment support for co-occurring mental health conditions and structured continuing recovery programmes.

Liberty Home operates two Cape Town facilities: Liberty Home Manor in Marina da Gama and Liberty Home Lodge in Kenilworth.

The organisation provides individualised treatment planning and supports international clients with admission arrangements, residential care and aftercare preparation.

Website:

Belgium enquiries: +32 329 293 0116

Treatment enquiries: Available through the Liberty Home website.

Medical information in this release is provided for general awareness. Anyone experiencing alcohol or drug withdrawal should seek professional medical assessment before attempting withdrawal or arranging international travel for treatment.