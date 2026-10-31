Plumbing Company Offers Water Test Before Softener Installation

MENAFN - GetNews) Kingdom Plumbing tests whole-home water quality for $99 so Las Vegas Valley homeowners can see what is in their water before choosing a softener or filtration system.

LAS VEGAS - October 31, 2026 - Kingdom Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company based in Las Vegas, is offering a $99 Water Quality Analysis to homeowners who are weighing a water softener or a whole-home filtration system. Appointments are booked through the company's office at 9960 W Cheyenne Ave, Suite 140.

Water in the Las Vegas Valley is very hard, and the mineral load shows up as white crust on faucets and showerheads, spotty dishes, film on glassware and dry skin after a shower. Many homeowners keep buying descaler, replacing showerheads and scrubbing the same buildup without ever learning what is actually in the water. A test taken at the house answers that question with readings from the home's own supply, which can differ from a general report on the valley.

The $99 Water Quality Analysis tests the water running through the whole house, so a homeowner can see the mineral content and the rest of the results before committing to any treatment. Licensed technicians then walk through the options, which include whole-home water softeners, whole-home filtration, and drinking water or reverse osmosis systems at the kitchen tap. The company says it does not push equipment a home does not need. "Most people call us because they are tired of fighting the same white crust on their faucets and glassware, and what they really want is to understand their own water before they spend money on equipment. We test the water in the house, walk them through what the numbers mean, and let them decide whether a softener, a filter, or nothing at all is the right answer," said Angel Martinez, Operations Lead, Kingdom Plumbing.

A water softener removes hardness minerals before they reach pipes, fixtures and the water heater. Filtration is a separate system aimed at chlorine, sediment and taste, and many Las Vegas Valley homes end up with both. Kingdom Plumbing also services systems that are already in place, including salt and filter changes, settings adjustments, softener repairs and tune-ups.

Sediment is the quiet reason water heaters fail early here. Las Vegas water leaves mineral deposits that settle on the tank floor and on the heating components of a tankless unit. A heater that has to work through that layer runs longer to reach temperature, and the replacement bill can arrive years sooner than the homeowner planned.

The company says pairing a softener with a new tank or tankless heater reduces scale buildup and extends the life of the unit, which is why the water test and the heater conversation tend to happen together. A homeowner who learns the numbers first can plan the work instead of replacing equipment on an emergency call.

The analysis is one per household and covers the home's main water supply. Any treatment or equipment is quoted separately at upfront flat-rate pricing, and there is no obligation to buy. The offer is not valid on prior service, and it may not be combined with other offers.

Kingdom Plumbing was founded in Las Vegas in 2018, holds Nevada Contractors License No. 0085422 and is bonded and insured. Its technicians handle water heater repair and installation, tankless water heaters, sewer and drain service, hydro jetting, leak detection, water treatment and water filtration across the valley. Calls are answered 24 hours a day.

Homeowners who want the details can learn more at Hours and directions for the Cheyenne Avenue shop are listed with the company's office details at For more information, visit the Kingdom Plumbing website at, and appointments are available by phone at 702-623-9394.

About Kingdom Plumbing

Kingdom Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company at 9960 W Cheyenne Ave, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89129. Licensed, bonded and insured. Call 702-623-9394.