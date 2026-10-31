Award-Winning Author Lulu Buck Celebrates October 31 Launch Of Memories Of Mom, Bringing A Powerful Message Of Love And Remembrance To Young Readers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Memories of Mom By Lulu Buck"Memories of Mom, Lulu Buck addresses a subject that can be difficult for young children to understand: the death of a parent. Rather than allowing sadness to define the entire story, she explores how treasured memories and familiar experiences can help children maintain a meaningful connection with those they have lost.

LONGMONT, Colo. - October 31, 2026 - Award-winning children's author and educator Lulu Buck celebrates a significant milestone in her literary career with the official launch of Memories of Mom on October 31, 2026. Her latest illustrated children's book explores the emotional experience of losing a loved one while sharing a message of comfort, family connection, and remembrance. The release adds another meaningful title to Buck's growing collection of children's literature dedicated to empathy, kindness, and understanding.

Through Memories of Mom, Buck addresses a subject that can be difficult for young children to understand: the death of a parent. Rather than allowing sadness to define the entire story, she explores how treasured memories and familiar experiences can help children maintain a meaningful connection with those they have lost.

The story introduces Alfonso and Diego, two brothers struggling with the death of their mother following a serious illness. When their Aunt Gloria takes them back to their mother's home, they encounter familiar belongings that awaken memories of their time together.

From a spoon collection recalling a family trip to Mexico to homemade jellies, colorful flowers, and the gentle sound of wind chimes, ordinary objects become reminders of extraordinary moments. As the brothers move through the house and garden, they rediscover the love and happiness their mother brought into their lives.

Their journey culminates in the creation of a special remembrance altar, where treasured belongings become symbols of their lasting connection with her. Through Alfonso and Diego's experiences, Memories of Mom encourages families to recognize the comfort that can be found in sharing stories, preserving traditions, and celebrating the lives of loved ones.

Reflecting on the message behind her newest book, Lulu Buck shares:

"My hope is that Memories of Mom reminds children and families that even when someone we love is gone, their love lives on through the memories we cherish. May this story bring comfort, encourage healing, and remind every reader that love and beautiful memories never fade."

A Special Launch Celebrating Family and Remembrance

The book's official release falls on October 31, 2026, Halloween, immediately before Día de los Muertos, observed on November 1 and 2. While the occasions have different traditions, the timing creates a meaningful connection with the book's central theme of remembering and honoring loved ones.

Drawing on Latino cultural traditions, Memories of Mom features marigolds, colorful papel picado, and a traditional remembrance altar. Additional educational pages explain the significance of traditional Day of the Dead altar items, introducing readers to cultural practices associated with honoring deceased family members.

The publication also celebrates the artistic debut of Chloe Zamora, a high school senior who created the book's hand-drawn illustrations. Working under Buck's guidance and mentorship, Zamora developed expressive artwork that brings the brothers' emotional journey to life. Their collaboration highlights another meaningful aspect of the launch: an established author supporting an emerging young illustrator through her first book project.

Another Achievement in an Award-Winning Career

For Lulu Buck, the release represents another accomplishment in a literary journey already recognized through multiple children's book awards.

Both editions of Sue's Sky received the Mom's Choice Awards Gold Seal of Approval, while El Cielo de Susana earned a Bronze Medal for Best Illustrations for an Educational Children's Book at the 2023 International Latino Book Awards.

Her other recognized works include The Magical Golden Whistle, recipient of the 2025 Whimsical Wonders Award through the Speak Up Talk Radio Firebird Book Awards, and The Boy with the Black Heart, which received the 2026 Africa Laureate Award for Best Children's Fiction. Her work on Sue's Sky also received the 2026 International Impact Award.

As a first-generation Mexican American and longtime educator, Buck brings her personal experiences and commitment to children's development into her storytelling. Beyond publishing, she connects with young readers through interactive workshops, author visits, and educational resources designed to encourage empathy, acceptance, creativity, and inclusion.

The launch of Memories of Mom continues that commitment, offering parents, educators, and children a story that acknowledges grief while celebrating the memories and relationships that remain important throughout life.

About Lulu Buck

Lulu Buck is an award-winning children's book author, educator, and founder of Buck's Books Consulting. A first-generation Mexican-American and longtime educator, she draws on her personal experiences to create stories that inspire kindness, acceptance, inclusion, and belonging. Her published works include Sue's Sky, El Cielo de Susana, The Magical Golden Whistle, and The Boy with the Black Heart. Through her books, educational workshops, author visits, and curriculum resources, she encourages young readers to embrace differences, practice empathy, and understand the importance of kindness. Her mission is to help every child feel seen, valued, and celebrated.

Author Availability and Contact Information

Lulu Buck, award-winning children's book author and founder of Buck's Books Consulting, is available for author visits, educational workshops, and events. For inquiries, additional information about her books, or to arrange an author visit, please contact her at ... or visit . Readers and educators can also connect with her on Facebook at BucksBooksConsulting and Instagram at @suessky and @lulubuckster.