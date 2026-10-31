New Catholic Confession App Holier Gives Catholics An AI Companion To Finally Break Free From The Same Sins And Grow Holier

MENAFN - GetNews)"Holier, a Catholic confession app for iPhone: Catholics talk with an AI companion, and their confession list builds itself, opening with "Bless me, Father, for I have sinned.""No checklists, no notes to keep. Holier is a Catholic confession app for iPhone where Catholics simply talk with an AI companion each night or when tempted, and their confession list builds itself, ready for the confessional.

Laguna Beach, California - October 31, 2026 - Reconciled Software, LLC introduces Holier, a new Catholic confession app for iPhone that gives Catholics an AI companion for the daily fight against sin. Unlike checklist-style confession apps, Holier is built on conversation: Catholics talk through their day, or a temptation, and their confession list is drafted for them, ready to read in the confessional. Holier is available now on the App Store for iPhone.

The problem: the same sin, every Confession

Many Catholics know the pattern. They confess the same sins month after month, resolve to do better and fall again. Willpower gives out at the moment it is needed most. When Confession comes, many go blank, or work through a long printed checklist of sins and still walk in unprepared. Others stay away for years, and every month away makes it harder to return. The Church has always offered a way out of this cycle, but it is hard to keep up alone.

Talk, and the list writes itself

Holier replaces the checklist with a companion that listens. Three conversations feed one private confession list:



Each night, an examination of conscience. Holier leads a short Ignatian examen as a conversation. The AI companion asks gentle questions and the user answers in their own words. Anything that belongs in Confession is drafted onto the list, and the user reviews it before it is saved.

In the moment of temptation. The user taps Tempted. Hold the Line leads them through the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel three times, word by word, with a recorded voice. Talk it through opens a conversation for encouragement and a prayer. If they resisted, nothing is added; if they fell, it goes on the list so it is not forgotten. Before Confession. A confession conversation helps the user remember what to bring and put it into simple words.



Ready when they kneel

Everything lands in one numbered list, organized by the seven deadly sins, that opens with "Bless me, Father, for I have sinned" and how long it has been since the last Confession. The user reads it in the confessional. Afterwards they hold to burn the list, and it is deleted from the phone, drawing on Isaiah 1:18: "Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow." The app also counts the days since the last Confession and the last examen, with a daily reminder. It counts days; it does not grade holiness.

An ancient method, reinforced with AI

The saints called it spiritual combat. In 1589 the priest Lorenzo Scupoli described the Christian life as a daily battle fought with self-knowledge, prayer and the sacraments. Holier follows the same cycle: examine, resist, confess, begin again. It prepares Catholics for the sacrament and never replaces it. Only a priest hears Confession and grants absolution; the AI companion never does.

Privacy built for the confessional

Many Catholics would not write their sins on a phone without knowing who can read them. Holier's confession list is encrypted on the iPhone with a key that never leaves the device. The company cannot read users' sins, and even if asked, it could not hand them over. Conversations are processed to power the AI companion, then discarded; they are never stored. A passcode lock protects the app.

"For two thousand years the Church has given Catholics the same weapons against sin: knowing yourself, prayer in the moment of temptation, and Confession," said a spokesperson for Holier. "Most confession apps hand people a checklist. We believe Holier is the first to let them simply talk, and have their confession ready when they kneel. It helps Catholics fight sin every day, and it always sends them back to the priest. Every Catholic deserves a clean start."

Availability

Holier is available now on the App Store for iPhone. It is free to download, with a paid subscription. Download Holier on the App Store:

About Holier

Holier is a Catholic confession app and AI companion for iPhone, made by Reconciled Software, LLC. Instead of a checklist, Catholics talk with it: a nightly examination of conscience, help in the moment of temptation and help preparing for Confession, all building one private confession list. Its mission is to help Catholics grow holier: to find a way out of the sin they keep falling into and return to the Sacrament of Confession, where a priest hears their confession and grants absolution.