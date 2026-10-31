MENAFN - GetNews) "Sohnne publishes material specifications, warranty terms, and delivery standards for its mid-century modern lighting fixtures, giving online buyers a documented standard to check before purchase."Sohnne discloses material standards, a five-year warranty, and free insured shipping terms for its mid-century modern lighting fixtures, now public before purchase.

NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Sohnne, a direct-to-consumer furniture manufacturer that designs and produces mid-century modern seating, lighting, and dining pieces at its own factory, today outlined the construction standards, warranty coverage, and delivery terms governing its lighting collection. The disclosure covers component materials, finish work, a five-year warranty, and free insured shipping on every fixture shipped in the United States, formalizing a standard that buyers can check against before they order a mid-century modern lighting fixture sight unseen.

Lighting is one of the harder furniture categories to shop online: a buyer can sit on a sofa in a showroom, but a pendant fixture or floor lamp is judged almost entirely from photographs and a spec sheet. That gap has widened as more households replace a single overhead fixture with layered task and ambient lighting, a shift visible in rising interest around designer-style floor lamps and similar mid-century fixture categories. Mid-century and Bauhaus-inspired design has stayed the dominant aesthetic in American furniture retail for well over a decade, pushed along by smaller urban floor plans and a sustained preference for sculptural, low-profile pieces over ornate traditional lighting. Publishing the manufacturing and warranty terms directly addresses the gap between a photo and a finished fixture rather than leaving buyers to infer quality from marketing copy.

"A sofa buyer can return something that disappoints them within days of delivery, but a lighting fixture is a harder purchase to evaluate sight unseen," a Sohnne spokesperson said. "Putting the material standard, the wiring approach, and the warranty term in writing gives a buyer something firmer to check than a product photo."

What's in the lighting line

Sohnne's lighting collection spans floor lamps, table lamps, pendant fixtures, and chandeliers built in mid-century and Bauhaus-inspired silhouettes, including sputnik-style chandeliers sized for dining rooms and entryways. Fixtures are built from a mix of powder-coated metal, turned or solid wood bases, and glass or fabric shades, with finish options available on select pieces for buyers who want a fixture to match an existing room palette. Pieces such as the brand's sputnik-style chandelier for a dining room are produced at Sohnne's own factory rather than assembled by a third-party contractor, which the company said is what allows it to document a fixed material and finish standard rather than a range that varies by supplier batch. The collection serves both individual buyers furnishing a single room and trade clients sourcing lighting for multi-unit projects, with the same material standard applied to both groups rather than a separate commercial-grade tier.

Warranty and return terms

Every lighting fixture ships with a five-year warranty, the same term Sohnne applies across its sofa, lounge chair, and dining lines, rather than a shorter term reserved for smaller-ticket items. Buyers have 60 days to return a fixture that doesn't fit the space or finish they expected once it's installed, and financing through Affirm is available at checkout for buyers spreading a lighting purchase across multiple pieces or a full room order. "We didn't want lighting carrying a different warranty standard than the rest of the catalog just because it's a smaller purchase on paper," the Sohnne team said. "A pendant light sits in a room for years, the same as a sofa does, and it should be backed the same way."

Delivery and shipping standard

Sohnne ships its lighting collection with free insured shipping to addresses in the United States, the same delivery standard applied across the company's seating and dining categories rather than a lighting-specific shipping fee. Insured shipping matters more for lighting than for most furniture categories: glass shades and finish-sensitive metal work are more likely to show transit damage than a wood-framed chair, and an insured shipment gives a buyer recourse if a fixture arrives damaged rather than having to negotiate a resolution after the fact. The same insured standard applies whether a customer orders a single table lamp or outfits an entire room through the brand's trade program.

About Sohnne

Sohnne is a direct-to-consumer furniture manufacturer that designs and produces mid-century modern seating, lighting, and dining pieces at its own factory, serving individual buyers and trade clients across the United States. The lighting collection includes floor lamps, table lamps, pendant fixtures, and chandeliers in mid-century and Bauhaus-inspired silhouettes, with customization options available on select pieces. Every order ships with free insured shipping, a 60-day return window, and a five-year warranty, with Affirm financing available at checkout. More information is available at sohnne.