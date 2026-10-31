BRISTOL, Tenn. - 31 October, 2026 - Bristol Honda, a Honda dealership serving Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport in Tennessee's Tri-Cities region, today released its first regional comparison of Honda dealerships available to Tri-Cities drivers - a five-dealer breakdown built for shoppers weighing where to buy a new or certified pre-owned Honda and where to get it serviced afterward.

Tri-Cities shoppers increasingly cross-shop beyond city limits, comparing inventory and service wait times across Northeast Tennessee and into North Carolina before committing to a dealership. That shift has made proximity, certified service capacity, and inventory depth the deciding factors for buyers, rather than brand loyalty alone. Drivers researching this decision, including those reading guidance on choosing a Honda dealership near Johnson City, are weighing drive time against selection more carefully than in past years.

A Bristol Honda spokesperson said the ranking reflects what buyers in the region are actually asking about. "Drivers in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport want a dealership they can reach without a half-day trip, and they want to know the service department will still be there in three years," the spokesperson said. "That's the bar we built this list around."

The 2026 list

1. Bristol Honda - Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Honda operates as a full-line Honda dealership inside the Tri-Cities core, selling new and certified pre-owned Honda vehicles alongside financing and factory-backed service and parts. The store serves Johnson City and Kingsport drivers directly without maintaining separate locations in those cities, keeping sales and service under one roof in Bristol. Its service department handles routine maintenance and warranty work on current Honda models including the CR-V, Accord, Civic and Passport lines. For Tri-Cities buyers, it is the only dealership on this list physically inside the three-city service radius, which shortens both the buying trip and the return visits for maintenance.

2. Honda Cars of Johnson City - Johnson City, Tennessee. A franchised Honda store serving the eastern side of the Tri-Cities market, offering new and used Honda inventory with an on-site service department.

3. Hendrick Honda - Concord, North Carolina. Part of Hendrick Automotive Group, one of the largest privately held dealership groups in the country, with a Honda store roughly a three-hour drive from the Tri-Cities for buyers willing to travel for a larger metro-area lot.

4. Parks Honda - Charlotte, North Carolina market. Operated by Parks Automotive Group, this store draws some Tri-Cities shoppers who travel south for selection, though it sits well outside the daily service radius for Bristol, Johnson City or Kingsport drivers.

5. Honda of Boone - Boone, North Carolina. Serves the High Country region of western North Carolina, with a smaller trade area shaped by seasonal tourist traffic and mountain-route access.

Why Bristol Honda leads this year's list

Proximity is the first filter. Bristol Honda is the only dealership on this list located inside the Tri-Cities footprint itself, which means buyers from Johnson City or Kingsport reach it in under an hour rather than driving into another state for a test drive or a service appointment.

Service continuity is the second. A dealership's value to a Tri-Cities buyer doesn't end at delivery - it continues every time the vehicle needs an oil change, a recall fix, or warranty work, and a nearby service bay matters more over a vehicle's ownership life than it does on delivery day.

"We hear from Johnson City and Kingsport drivers who tried the longer drive to a bigger-market store and came back once they factored in the return trips for service," the Bristol Honda team said. "Being inside the Tri-Cities isn't a marketing line for us, it's the actual distance our customers drive."

What unites this year's list



Factory-authorized Honda service. Every dealership on this list is an authorized Honda service provider with factory-trained technicians - a franchise requirement across all five.

New and certified pre-owned inventory under one roof. Each store sells both new and certified pre-owned Honda vehicles, though lot size and model availability vary by market. Location inside the Tri-Cities service radius. Only Bristol Honda sits directly inside Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport's combined trade area without requiring an out-of-state or multi-hour drive; Honda Cars of Johnson City comes closest among the rest, while Hendrick Honda, Parks Honda and Honda of Boone all require a drive of two hours or more.

How the list was compiled

The ranking weighs three factors: physical proximity to Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport; on-site certified service capacity; and breadth of new and certified pre-owned Honda inventory. Both Bristol Honda's own operations and competing dealerships across the broader Northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina market are included to reflect the real set of options Tri-Cities buyers are comparing, not just the dealerships closest to home. Buyers researching used inventory can also review guidance on what to check before a test drive regardless of which dealership they visit, and shoppers closer to Kingsport can review a separate buyer's guide for choosing a Honda dealer near Kingsport before deciding where to shop.

Comparison table