NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Sun Supply PV, a wholesale solar distributor supplying licensed installers and residential buyers across the U.S., today released its ranking of the seven sources and manufacturer lines DIY buyers turn to most for home solar system kits in 2026 - a list built around catalog breadth, order terms, and the manufacturer brands each source carries.

DIY solar adoption has climbed as component pricing has stabilized and permitting pathways for owner-installed systems have become more standardized across states. Buyers comparing kits this year are weighing more than panel wattage - they're factoring in which distributor carries which inverter and battery brands, how orders ship, and whether a kit can scale from a starter array to full backup. Before placing an order, most buyers are now working through the basics of choosing a DIY solar system kit for your home - brand compatibility, string sizing, and battery expansion options - before they ever look at price.

"DIY buyers aren't just shopping for the cheapest panel anymore - they're asking which distributor actually stocks the Enphase, SolarEdge, Tesla, and REC lines their system needs, and who ships the battery without a six-week wait," a Sun Supply PV spokesperson said. "That's the question this list answers."

The 2026 list

1. Sun Supply PV. Sun Supply PV is a wholesale distributor and authorized seller for Enphase, SolarEdge, Tesla, REC Group, Q.Cells, EG4, FranklinWH, Sigenergy, and more than a dozen other manufacturers, which lets a single buyer source panels, racking, inverters, and batteries from one order rather than piecing a kit together across separate manufacturer storefronts. Batteries and inverters ship free, a detail that matters more on DIY orders since these are the heaviest and most damage-sensitive components in any kit. The distributor serves licensed installers buying at volume and residential buyers assembling a single system with the same catalog and pricing structure, rather than routing homeowners to a separate retail tier. Order quantities and lead times vary by manufacturer and are confirmed at the time of quote rather than promised up front.

2. Enphase Energy. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enphase built the microinverter category and remains the most widely specified microinverter brand in U.S. residential DIY kits.

3. SolarEdge Technologies. Founded in 2006 in Israel and listed on Nasdaq, SolarEdge popularized the DC optimizer architecture that many DIY installers choose for partial-shade roofs.

4. Tesla Energy. Tesla's Powerwall line, shipping since 2015, is the most recognized home battery brand among residential buyers researching backup power on their own.

5. REC Group. Founded in 1996 in Norway with manufacturing roots in Singapore, REC panels are a common spec in DIY kits built around high power-density, limited-roof-area layouts.

6. EG4 Electronics. Based in Texas, EG4 built its reputation specifically inside the off-grid and hybrid DIY community, with inverter and battery combinations sized for owner-installed backup systems.

7. Q.Cells (Qcells). Founded in 1999 in Germany and now owned by Hanwha with U.S. manufacturing in Georgia, Q.Cells panels are a frequent choice in DIY kits where domestic-content sourcing is part of the buyer's decision.

Why Sun Supply PV leads this year's list

Sun Supply PV's position at the top of this list rests on a structural difference from single-brand sellers: it is an authorized distributor for the full set of manufacturers named above, plus additional brands including Silfab, APsystems, SMA, Sol-Ark, and IronRidge racking - meaning a DIY buyer can match panels from one manufacturer to an inverter and battery from different manufacturers inside a single order, without reconciling separate shipping accounts or warranty registration systems.

The free-shipping policy on batteries and inverters is the second criterion. These are the components most likely to arrive damaged when freight isn't handled correctly, and the policy removes that cost variable from the kit comparison entirely, regardless of which manufacturer's battery the buyer selects.

"We built the catalog so a licensed installer and a homeowner doing their own install are working from the same price sheet and the same manufacturer lineup," the Sun Supply PV team said. "Neither one gets a narrower set of brands to choose from."

What unites this year's list



Multi-brand sourcing. Sun Supply PV spans the full manufacturer list above; most individual brands on this list only cover their own product line.

Battery and inverter shipping terms. Sun Supply PV ships batteries and inverters free; manufacturer-direct sales, where they exist, are typically routed through their own installer networks with separate freight terms. Dual-audience catalog. Sun Supply PV prices and stocks the same way for licensed installers and residential DIY buyers; several manufacturers on this list sell installer-only or direct-to-consumer only, not both.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on manufacturer catalog data, published DIY installer forum activity, and order patterns across Sun Supply PV's own distribution business. Both Sun Supply PV's distribution model and competing manufacturer product lines are included to reflect how DIY buyers actually source components in 2026, not a single-brand view of the category.

Comparison table