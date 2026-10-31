Heroin And Cocaine Not Produced In Ukraine Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Denys Nikitin, Deputy Head of the National Police Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime, said this in a televised interview, Ukrinform reports.

“Heroin and cocaine are not produced in Ukraine. Heroin has generally been smuggled into the country, with most of it passing through in transit,” he said.

Nikitin noted that law enforcement officers, with the assistance of the Prosecutor General's Office and National Police leadership, are currently documenting the activities of groups involved in smuggling cocaine into Ukraine.

“While we seize synthetic drugs in quantities measured in tons during our operations, cocaine is seized in much smaller batches. But it is present in Ukraine,” he added.

According to Nikitin, one reason synthetic drugs have flooded Ukraine's drug market is that their production requires minimal investment while generating enormous profits from sales to end consumers.

“Another reason is how easy they are to produce. Unlike growing plants, there is no need to wait for a certain period or depend on specific weather conditions. All that is needed is an inconspicuous premises, usually an abandoned building, and precursors brought into Ukraine disguised as ordinary products,” the law enforcement official said.

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He noted that anonymous sales also contribute to the popularity of synthetic drugs in Ukraine, as they are distributed through Telegram channels, allowing buyers and sellers to remain out of direct contact.

Nikitin said cannabis is also present in Ukraine, but because its cultivation requires specific conditions, it cannot be produced on the same scale as synthetic drugs.

As reported, on October 30, the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime marked the 33rd anniversary of its establishment.