Iran Has No Plans For Talks With US Officials: Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Tehran has no plans to hold talks with United States (US) officials, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise as unfounded, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local media.

Araghchi said Iran had carefully examined a message sent by US Vice President JD Vance to senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei and that the matter remains under review by the relevant authorities, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

He stressed that no talks with US officials are planned and that claims to the contrary do not reflect the truth.

He added that Iran currently sees no need for talks with the US and that its conditions are clear, noting that contacts continue with Qatar and Pakistan as mediators.

He stressed that a decision on whether negotiations would be direct or indirect would come after the US agrees to Iran's conditions.

Araghchi said Vance's message, along with US efforts to open dialogue and reach a broader understanding, could be considered a positive step.

On the proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Iran's seven conditions are accepted, Araghchi said:“The Qatari side had requested that the time needed to implement our proposal be reduced to five days. At this stage, a proposal to shorten that period to two days is under discussion.”

--NNN-ANADOLU