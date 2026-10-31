Medialabs Announces 8-Figure Series A Round To Accelerate Social Commerce Growth

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Aidan Castillo, VP of Client Success at MediaLabs

Lukas Minkov, co-founder of MediaLabs

MediaLabs, a social commerce and UGC affiliate agency, today announced a Series A investment.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MediaLabs, a social commerce and UGC affiliate agency connecting brands with a managed network of more than 3,000 TikTok Shop creators, today announced a Series A investment from an international marketplace company at an eight-figure valuation.

The funding will support MediaLabs' continued expansion across social commerce, including investments in managed services for brands operating on TikTok Shop, with particular emphasis on its creator-commerce infrastructure. The company also plans to further integrate AI into its operations, with a focus on improving creator-brand matching, performance analysis, and creative production.

"Social commerce is clearly becoming a much larger part of how people discover and buy products, but the infrastructure around the bottom of the funnel is still developing," said Aidan Castillo, VP of Client Success at MediaLabs. "Our job is to build that infrastructure so brands and creators can turn attention into sales more reliably. This funding lets us invest in the tools and people to close that gap."

Having previously launched an affiliate network in 2023, the MediaLabs founding team built their social commerce philosophy after launching SEDLAK, a blue-light glasses brand, in May 2024, as a test to determine if a consumer product could be launched using an exclusively creator-led model. SEDLAK has since sold more than 18,000 units through TikTok Shop.

The results of that experiment became the foundation for MediaLabs, which now works with brands across TikTok Shop management, affiliate management, creator campaigns, paid advertising, and live commerce (driving purchases during creator streams). The company, uniquely, recruits, maintains, and trains its own creator community, providing brands access to creators who are already participating in its ecosystem.

“Our goal was to build this from both sides of the marketplace,” said MediaLabs co-founder Lukas Minkov.“We understand what brands need to sell, but we also understand the creators because our founding team came from that world. My cofounder (Alex Sedlak) built a 2.4M following on TikTok. Our objective has never been to simply deploy creators for campaigns. We want to help them develop a skill they can turn into a meaningful career and income.”

MediaLabs currently manages a community of more than 3,000 active creators. During the company's funding announcement, MediaLabs estimates approximately 700 connected creators are generating roughly $10 million in monthly gross merchandise value, while its broader network is estimated to generate substantially more.

The company operates from Miami and plans to use the new capital to expand its platform and services while maintaining a founder-led operating model.

“We're seeing people build businesses and, in some cases, completely change their lives through social commerce,” Minkov said.“As AI changes the value of different skills and the way people work, we think the ability to create, build an audience, and sell will only become more important. We want MediaLabs to empower people to build something of their own.”

Lukas Minkov

CEO

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MediaLabs Announces 8-Figure Series A Round to Accelerate Social Commerce Growth News Provided By Growth Speak Agency (Incontrera Consulting LLC) November 01, 2026, 00:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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