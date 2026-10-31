The Acclaimed John Lewis GOTV Bus & The Ujima Men's Collective To Host Historic So. Florida LGBTQIA+ SOULS TO THE POLLS

Black Queer Power, Faith and Good Trouble Meet the Ballot Box in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ujima Men's Collective Social Justice Initiative, powered by OurFund Foundation, in partnership with the Transformative Justice Coalition's nationally acclaimed,“John Lewis Make 'Good Trouble' Vote” Bus, announces South Florida LGBTQIA+ Souls to the Polls on Saturday, October 31, 2026.This historic mobilization will center Black same-gender loving men, transgender and gender non-conforming siblings, lesbian sisters, queer youth, elders, people living with HIV, ballroom community, clergy, and all who love and support us.The event is being presented by two legacy movements for justice:Ujima Men's Collective was founded over 20 years ago by longtime HIV/AIDS advocate, leader, author, and trailblazer Lorenzo Robertson to serve the community of Black Same Gender Loving men and those who love and support us. For two decades, Ujima has been a sanctuary, a support system, and a voice for our community in South Florida.The“John Lewis 'Make Good Trouble' Vote” Bus, a national tribute to the legacy of Congressman John Lewis, is sponsored by the Tranformative Justice Coalition, a national (501)(c)(3) leading social justice and voting rights organization.Brenden Mitchell, a former President of the NAACP Youth & College Division of Florida, is a leading organizer of this event as he continues to make the call to get into Good Trouble at the polls.On the Ujima side, the mobilization is being coordinated by Minister Ederick E. Johnson, Program Coordinator of Ujima Men's Collective, former First Vice President of the NAACP Youth & College Division of Florida, and MDiv Student at Candler School of Theology, Emory University.On Saturday, October 31st, we will gather, we will rally, and we will vote.The South Florida LGBTQIA+ Souls to the Polls celebration will begin with a rally at 1033 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL, at 9:45 AM, bringing together community leaders, clergy, advocates, and voices from across Broward County. At 10:15 AM, participants will board the nationally acclaimed John Lewis GOTV Bus for a spirited procession to the African American Research Library and Cultural Center to cast their ballots. Those who prefer to drive are encouraged to join the motorcade in a powerful demonstration of unity, visibility, and civic engagement.This is more than a ride to the polls. It is a prophetic declaration that our bodies, our ballots, and our power matter. At a time when our rights, our healthcare, our history, and our very existence are at stake, we refuse to be silent, invisible, or left behind. Instead, we are choosing to Pull Up. Be Seen. And Vote.“The South Florida LGBTQIA+ Souls to the Polls celebration honors Congressman John Lewis's legacy by turning conviction into action. This is more than casting a ballot; it is about affirming the dignity, visibility, and humanity of every person. When we stand together across communities and identities, we demonstrate that democracy belongs to all of us. Our bodies matter. Our ballots matter. Our power matters,” says TJC Co-Leader and National Board Chairman, Daryl R. Jones, Esq.We call upon LGBTQIA+ organizations, community leaders, ballroom houses, faith leaders, allies, families, and friends to stand together in solidarity and purpose. If you have ever loved us, prayed with us, marched with us, stood beside us, or danced with us, now is the time to show up and vote with us. Our collective presence is our strength, and our votes are our voice.WHAT: South Florida LGBTQIA+ Souls to the PollsWHO: Ujima Men's Collective Social Justice Initiative, powered by Our Fund and the John Lewis GOTV BusWHEN: Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 9:45 AM Rally | 10:15 AM ProcessionWHERE: Rally and departure at 1033 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL, followed by a procession to the African American Research Library and Cultural CenterWHY: Our Bodies. Our Ballots. Our Power.ABOUT UJIMA MEN'S COLLECTIVEFounded by Lorenzo Robertson, Ujima Men's Collective has served and advocated for Black Same Gender Loving (SGL) men throughout South Florida for more than two decades. Through health advocacy, leadership development, spiritual support, and social justice organizing, the Collective works to strengthen community, advance equity, and empower Black SGL men to live with dignity, purpose, and pride.ABOUT OUR FUND FOUNDATIONOur Fund Foundation is a leading LGBTQ+ community foundation dedicated to advancing equity, opportunity, and social justice throughout South Florida. Through strategic philanthropy, community partnerships, and grantmaking, the Foundation supports organizations and initiatives that strengthen, uplift, and improve the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals and communities.ABOUT THE JOHN LEWIS "MAKE GOOD TROUBLE-VOTE!" BUSThe nationally acclaimed John Lewis "Make Good Trouble-Vote!" Bus and Votercade is an initiative of the Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), honoring the enduring legacy of civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis. Traveling across the nation, the bus serves as a mobile symbol of civic engagement, voter education, and the ongoing struggle to protect voting rights. Through community rallies, voter outreach, and grassroots mobilization, the initiative encourages Americans, particularly Black voters, young people, and historically underrepresented communities, to honor Congressman Lewis's call to "Make Good Trouble" by exercising their fundamental right to vote.

Minister Ederick E. Johnson

Ujima Men's Collective

+1 773-551-7765

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The Acclaimed John Lewis GOTV Bus & the Ujima Men's Collective to Host Historic So. Florida LGBTQIA+ SOULS TO THE POLLS News Provided By NATIONAL ORGANIZATION OF CONCERNED BLACK MEN November 01, 2026, 00:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics



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