Exhalepathtm Launches Free, Bilingual Resource For Survivors Of Domestic Violence And Sexual Violence

Launched during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the survivor-informed platform brings practical guidance and support resources together in one place

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ExhalePath TM, a free, bilingual, survivor-informed digital resource, is now live to help survivors of sexual violence and trauma and the people who support them find clearer next steps as they navigate recovery and related systems.

Created by mother-and-daughter co-founders Sophia Strother and Le'loni Simone, ExhalePath grew from a question rooted in lived experience: Where does a survivor go when they don't know what to do next? Survivors may have to navigate law enforcement, court proceedings, healthcare, safety concerns, healing resources, and family responsibilities, often while coping with trauma. ExhalePath is designed to help make that journey easier to understand by bringing relevant guidance and resources together in one place.

The platform is intended for survivors as well as family members, friends, advocates, healthcare professionals, faith leaders, service providers, and community organizations. It is free for survivors to access and available in English and Spanish.

“Survivors need more than a list of resources. They need a roadmap that helps them understand what they can do next,” said co-founder Sophia Strother.“We created ExhalePath to make the path forward a little clearer and to help survivors and the people around them find support.”

ExhalePath's launch during October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month offers an opportunity to draw attention to the need for accessible, survivor-informed resources. The platform's focus includes support for people navigating the aftermath of sexual violence and trauma, and it is designed to serve those seeking information as well as those supporting a survivor.

Explore ExhalePath at

Shauna J

ExhalePath

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ExhalePathTM Launches Free, Bilingual Resource for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence News Provided By Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations November 01, 2026, 00:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Social Media



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