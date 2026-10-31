Actor And Screenwriter Adam Mendoza Brings Original Screenplay Runaway To Nx Productions

Adam Mendoza (Photographer: Paul Smith)

Known for his appearances in Snowfall, Shameless, and NCIS: Origins, Mendoza moves forward in development with nX Productions with his original screenplay.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Actor and screenwriter Adam Mendoza is stepping into an exciting new chapter of his entertainment career as his original screenplay, Runaway, moves forward in development with nX Productions. Known for his work in television, Mendoza is expanding his creative reach beyond acting to bring his own original storytelling to the screen.

With acting credits that include Snowfall on FX, Shameless on Showtime, and NCIS: Origins on CBS, Mendoza has built his experience portraying a diverse range of characters. Now, he is channeling that experience into screenwriting, combining his understanding of character development, emotional depth, and storytelling to create projects that resonate with audiences.

Runaway represents a significant milestone in Mendoza's creative journey, offering an opportunity to transform his original vision into a cinematic production.

"Acting taught me how to understand characters, their emotions, and the things they sometimes struggle to say," Mendoza shares. "When I started writing, I realized I could take everything I'd learned and use it to create people and stories from the ground up."

Having completed several original screenplays, Mendoza has continued developing his voice as a writer while maintaining his commitment to acting. His approach to storytelling emphasizes authenticity, emotional connection, and the human experiences that bring fictional characters to life.

For Mendoza, the opportunity to develop Runaway with nX Productions reflects the importance of finding creative collaborators who recognize the potential of an original story.

"There's definitely a nervous excitement when you share something you've created," Mendoza explains. "You know what the story means to you, but you hope someone else can see what you see. Having nX Productions show interest was incredibly encouraging."

While specific plot details and additional production announcements remain forthcoming, Runaway is currently progressing through development with nX Productions.

The collaboration marks an important step for Mendoza as he continues establishing himself not only as an actor but also as an original storyteller with ambitions to create meaningful work for film audiences.

"I want people to feel something when they watch a story I've written," Mendoza says. "Maybe they recognize a part of themselves in a character, or maybe it helps them understand someone else's experience. If a story stays with someone after it's over, I think that's something special."

As development continues, Mendoza remains focused on creating stories that connect with audiences while continuing to pursue opportunities in front of the camera.

"I love being an actor, and I love being a writer. They're two different ways of doing something I'm passionate about," Mendoza shares. "At the end of the day, I just want to create work that means something."

Additional announcements regarding Runaway, including production developments, casting, and release plans, are expected as the project progresses.

About Adam Mendoza

Adam Mendoza is an actor and screenwriter whose television credits include Snowfall, Shameless, and NCIS: Origins. With experience in both acting and original screenwriting, Mendoza is expanding his creative career through projects that explore authentic characters, emotional storytelling, and compelling human experiences. His original screenplay Runaway is currently in development with nX Productions.

About nX Productions

nX Productions is an entertainment production company focused on developing creative projects for film and other media. Through collaborations with actors, writers, and creative professionals, nX Productions supports original storytelling and the development of projects from concept toward production.

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Actor and Screenwriter Adam Mendoza Brings Original Screenplay Runaway to nX Productions News Provided By nX Brand & Talent Management November 01, 2026, 00:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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