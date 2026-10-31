Top Midwest Destination Launches 12Th Annual Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt

Shopping art galleries, studios and independent boutiques makes holidays memorable in Ohio's Hocking Hills.

Gifts hand crafted by local artists makes holiday gift giving extra special.

A cozy Hocking Hills holiday getaway is the ideal way to relax, reconnect with loved ones and escape the season's hubbub.

A cozy treehouse cabin in the woods of the Hocking Hills wraps travelers in the spirit and warmth of the holidays.

A Holiday Hike in Old Man's Cave is the perfect way for travelers to reconnect with loved ones and nature while escaping holiday hubbub.

Holiday Treasure Hunt helps families rediscover the magic of the holidays through nature, connection and community

- Explore Hocking Hills Executive Director Heather Eddy

LOGAN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Explore Hocking Hills today announced that its highly anticipated Holiday Treasure Hunt is now up and running and takes place through Saturday, Dec. 12. The treasure hunt inspires travelers to unwind this holiday season surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Hocking Hills as they explore the unique independent local shops and art studios that pepper the region.

Visitors can grab a treasure map from the Hocking Hills Welcome Center at 13178 OH-664 in Logan, OH 43138 or download it at explorehockinghills/holiday-treasure-hunt-2026, where they can also plan a complete Hocking Hills getaway. Participants who visit at least six of 31 participating independent shops and art studios, and collect stamps from each, are eligible to enter a drawing for a host of prizes, including shop-specific gifts and certificates. The Grand Prize winner receives an inclusive weekend getaway featuring: a two-night stay in a cabin, Hocking Hills Canopy Tour passes, canoe rental on the Hocking River, Hocking Hills Adventure Golf, candle making, lunch and dinner – all for four people.

The Holiday Treasure Hunt encourages travelers to support local small businesses while helping them find truly unique, locally made gifts. Local art studios and galleries, coffee roasters, craft breweries, wineries and distillers – even the last remaining washboard factory in the U.S. – offer one-of-a-kind gifts that show deep thoughtfulness. Visitors can watch gifted artisans at work at local studios, make a gift for someone special and even purchase a gift certificate for glass blowing, blacksmithing or other learn-to-make-it classes.

Visitors are invited to plan an overnight getaway to the region's memorable accommodations, many of which offer hot tubs and fireplaces for warming and stargazing, with complete information at ExploreHockingHills or by calling 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464). Holiday and winter guests love gathering with friends and family in the gorgeous cabins and lodges around the Hocking Hills to reconnect, play games, share stories and even do holiday baking together. A brisk winter hike on the area's stunning trails is a free and restorative way to spend time with loved ones instead of getting bogged down by holiday hubbub.

About Explore Hocking Hills

Explore Hocking Hills helps travelers discover unforgettable experiences while engaging in responsible tourism practices that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the region. Hocking Hills Tourism Association's commitment to responsible tourism in the region includes the Love Hocking Hills program, designed to educate visitors and those who call the region home on their role in protecting the natural beauty and resources of the Hocking Hills, with details found at lovehockinghills. Complete travel information available at ExploreHockingHills or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).



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Winter in Ohio's Hocking Hills

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Top Midwest destination launches 12th Annual Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt News Provided By Weirick Communications, Inc. November 01, 2026, 00:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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