Ukraine And NATO To Deepen Cooperation On Innovative Technologies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The Defense Ministry noted that this is the first agreement of its kind between DIANA and a NATO partner country. It lays the groundwork for closer cooperation between the innovation ecosystems of Ukraine and the Alliance.

“Ukraine has gained unique experience in rapidly developing, testing, and improving technologies in modern warfare. For its part, DIANA gives Ukraine access to NATO's defense expertise and infrastructure, helping promising technologies move from idea to practical application. This will allow Ukrainian developers to gain a deeper understanding of the Alliance's standards, open up new avenues for testing their own solutions, and help remove obstacles to scaling them up,” the ministry said.

The signing of the memorandum will provide additional funding for joint Ukraine-NATO projects, the Defense Ministry emphasized.

In addition, the memorandum will contribute to:



building a comprehensive defense innovation system that combines the cataloging, testing, and adoption of technological solutions with deeper cooperation with NATO and other international partners; continuing to build and develop a catalog of innovative defense technologies that covers, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare (EW) systems, radars, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

The catalog is to contain coordinated information on existing and promising solutions, their level of readiness, test results and potential applications, and will be used to identify priorities for technology development, procurement and scaling.

Other benefits include:



deeper engagement with NATO institutions, including the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) and DIANA, ensuring that Ukrainian combat experience and the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taken into account when setting technological priorities, preparing and announcing innovation competitions, supporting projects, and testing solutions, including in Ukraine;

synchronization of the innovative technology catalogs of Ukraine and NATO member states; exchange of information to strengthen situational awareness, identify common needs, and plan joint competitions, testing, and technology adoption.

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The ministry said that the consistent implementation of these tasks would strengthen Ukraine's ability to influence the development of NATO's innovation priorities and secure partner support in line with the needs of the Defense Forces.

The synchronization of catalogs and joint identification of technological priorities will lay the groundwork for systematic situational awareness, long-term planning and forecasting of the development of defense technologies.

The Defense Ministry also recalled that it is working on implementing the NATO Status of Forces Agreement (NATO SOFA). The document defines the legal status of the armed forces of States Parties while they are in the territory of another State Party. It regulates entry and exit, criminal and disciplinary jurisdiction, compensation for damage, and customs and tax regulation.

As Ukrinform reported, Jacqueline Borsboom, NATO Support and Procurement Agency's Director of Support to Operations, said that NATO will allow Ukraine to procure weapons, ammunition and military equipment through its centralized procurement agency, which will help Kyiv obtain the weapons it needs faster and at lower cost.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine