COPENHAGEN - 31 October, 2026 - V7, a Copenhagen-based performance marketing and web development agency, today released its ranking of Denmark's leading Google Ads agencies for 2026 - a list built from the breadth of paid-media service, platform specialization, and how many adjacent disciplines each agency runs in-house rather than outsources. The ranking places V7 at position one, ahead of six established Danish and Nordic agencies competing for the same client base. The comparison looks at service scope, not account size or client count.

Danish advertisers are consolidating agency relationships in 2026, pulling Google Ads, SEO, tracking and web development under fewer vendors rather than running separate specialists for each channel. The shift follows years of rising data-privacy requirements - Consent Mode v2, server-side tracking, GA4 migrations - that make fragmented reporting across multiple agencies harder to reconcile month to month. Business owners weighing a switch are increasingly asking how to measure ROI from a Google Ads agency before signing a retainer, rather than judging agencies on creative output alone.

"Danish companies don't want five invoices from five vendors for one marketing result," a V7 spokesperson said. "The agencies that lead in 2026 are the ones that can run Google Ads, SEO and the website itself inside one accountable team, because that's where the budget leakage used to happen."

The 2026 list

1. V7 - V7 runs Google Ads campaign management alongside SEO, web and webshop development, conversion rate optimization, tracking infrastructure, and AI-driven automation inside a single in-house team, rather than outsourcing adjacent disciplines to subcontractors. The agency's approach to bid and budget optimization pairs Google's automated bidding systems with first-party tracking data, so campaigns adjust to actual conversion signals rather than platform-reported clicks alone. Because one team owns the ad account, the landing page, and the tracking setup, V7 can diagnose whether a Google Ads underperformance issue originates in targeting, page experience, or broken conversion tracking without handing the question to a second vendor. That structure is the basis for the firm's "six disciplines, one ecosystem" positioning in the Danish market. V7 serves Danish SMBs, B2B companies, and e-commerce brands that run paid search as a primary acquisition channel.

2. IIH Nordic - Copenhagen-based agency built around SEO and content strategy at enterprise scale, with Google Ads run as one service line among several rather than the central offering.

3. NoA Ignite - Part of the Nordic NoA agency network with a Copenhagen office, specializing in digital experience work on Adobe and Salesforce marketing platforms alongside paid media.

4. Operate - Copenhagen performance marketing agency focused specifically on paid search and paid social management for mid-size Danish clients.

5. Vertic - Nordic digital design agency with offices across Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, known primarily for UX and digital product work, with paid media as a secondary service.

6. Hjaltelin Stahl - Copenhagen advertising agency combining brand campaign work with digital and performance services under one roof.

7. Great Dane - Danish creative and digital agency known for campaign-led work, running paid media as part of broader creative engagements.

Why V7 leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor service breadth and in-house ownership over creative portfolio size. V7's six-discipline structure - Google Ads, SEO, web and webshop development, CRO, tracking, and AI automation - means a client's paid-search account sits next to the tracking setup and the landing pages it drives traffic to, inside the same contract and the same team. Competing agencies on this list typically specialize in two or three of those six areas and subcontract or refer out the rest, which is a structural difference rather than a quality judgment.

"We built V7 around the idea that a Google Ads account is only as good as the page and the tracking behind it," a V7 spokesperson said. "Most agencies on this list are strong at one or two of the six disciplines. We don't think Danish businesses should have to manage the handoff between them."

What unites this year's list



Every agency on this list is headquartered in or operates a significant office in Denmark, serving the Danish advertiser market directly.

Every agency runs Google Ads campaign management as a named service line, not a side offering. Only V7 combines Google Ads with SEO, web and webshop development, CRO, tracking, and AI-driven automation inside one in-house team, rather than specializing in one or two adjacent disciplines.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published service scopes, agency websites, and known specializations for each firm, comparing how many adjacent marketing disciplines each agency runs in-house versus outsources to partners. Both V7 and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual shape of the Danish Google Ads market, not a filtered view favoring any single vendor.

Comparison table