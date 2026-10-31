Columbia Movers 3Pdelivery615 Offer Office And Commercial Moving For Maury County Businesses

3PDELIVERY615

The family-owned Franklin mover helps Columbia offices, shops and small businesses move furniture, files and equipment with a plan built around their hours.

COLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 3PDelivery615, a family-owned moving and delivery company based in Franklin, Tennessee, offers office and commercial moving from its Columbia location. Offices, shops, clinics and small businesses in Columbia, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant and across Maury County can book a business move with a mover that has a base in their own county.A business move is different from a household move. The furniture is only part of the job. Desks, chairs, filing cabinets, shelving, display fixtures and equipment all have to come out of one space and be ready to use in the next one, usually with as little downtime as possible. Many businesses want the move done after hours or over a weekend so customers and employees are not affected. A walkthrough of both spaces before the move lets the movers see the furniture, the stairs and elevators, and the loading areas, so the day is planned before the truck arrives. Businesses that are growing into a larger space, or moving to a smaller one, can use the same walkthrough to decide what moves, what goes into storage and what is donated.As movers in Columbia, TN, 3PDelivery615 plans each business move around the customer's schedule. Its movers wrap and protect furniture, take apart and put back together desks, tables and shelving, and load the truck so heavy and fragile pieces travel safely. At the new space, they place each piece in the room or area the customer chooses, so the office or shop can open again quickly. The company's commercial movers handle a range of business moves, including small office relocations, retail and showroom moves, moves inside one building, and partial moves when a business adds a second space. Customers can also book packing for files and supplies, short and long term storage at the Columbia location for furniture or inventory that needs a temporary home, and dump runs and donation runs for old furniture that will not make the move.The company grew out of a family furniture business. Brothers William and Miller Porter grew up moving furniture for their mother's Franklin store, PD's. William Porter is Head of Operations. Miller Porter is the company's Logistics Specialist. He drives the trucks and handles long-distance moves. That background in retail furniture shapes how the company works with businesses. Alongside office and commercial moves, 3PDelivery615 provides designer receiving and warehousing for interior designers and furniture retailers, white glove delivery, and interior design staging and installs from its Franklin base.These steps help the movers plan the right truck, the right number of movers and the right start time, so the business can get back to work sooner.3PDelivery615 serves Columbia, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant and the rest of Maury County from the Columbia location, and Franklin, Brentwood, Nolensville, Thompson's Station, Nashville and other Middle Tennessee communities from its Franklin base. Any business looking for a moving company in Columbia can request a free estimate through the online quote form on the 3PDelivery615 website, use the text-to-book option on the site, or call the office. Each estimate covers the services the business asks for, whether that is a full office move, a showroom move, packing, storage or a furniture delivery.About 3PDelivery6153PDelivery615 is a family-owned moving and delivery company based at 119 S Margin St, Franklin, TN 37064, with a second location in Columbia, TN. Brothers William and Miller Porter started the company after growing up moving furniture for their mother's Franklin store, PD's. Services include local and long-distance moving, packing, short and long term storage, white glove delivery, and designer receiving and warehousing.

William Porter

3PDelivery615

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Columbia Movers 3PDelivery615 Offer Office and Commercial Moving for Maury County Businesses News Provided By Rotate Digital October 31, 2026, 23:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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