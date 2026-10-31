The Houstonian Debuts A Grande New Way To Gather

The elevated outdoor terrace offers couples and event hosts a picturesque backdrop for cocktail hours, receptions, and gatherings under the stars.

The Grande Terrace creates a seamless connection between the Grande Ballroom pre-function area and the historic Manor House, offering guests an elegant new setting for corporate gatherings, weddings, social celebrations, and special events.

For weddings and celebrations, the terrace extends the Grande Ballroom Foyer and offers an exceptional cocktail hour experience.

The elevated outdoor terrace offers couples and event hosts a picturesque backdrop for cocktail hours, receptions, and gatherings under the stars.

- Cindy Lee, Houstonian Hotel Director of SalesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian is proud to announce the debut of The Grande Terrace, a stunning new 2,400-square-foot elevated outdoor venue designed to complement and enhance the property's most celebrated event spaces. The Grande Terrace creates a seamless connection between the Grande Ballroom pre-function area and the historic Manor House, offering guests an elegant new setting for corporate gatherings, weddings, social celebrations, and special events.Surrounded by the natural beauty of The Houstonian's wooded grounds, the Grande Terrace combines sophisticated design with the charm of the outdoors. Featuring a striking rustic fireplace, thoughtfully designed architectural accent lighting, and elevated views overlooking the historic Manor House lawn, the terrace provides a versatile backdrop for memorable events from sunrise to starlight.The Grande Terrace offers guests an extension of two of the most sought-after venues. Whether guests are enjoying cocktails beneath the glow of string lights, gathering around the warmth of the fireplace on a crisp evening, or stepping outside for fresh air during an important corporate meeting, the Grande Terrace is designed to create meaningful moments and lasting memories."The Houstonian has long been a place where Houston comes together, and The Grande Terrace represents the next chapter in that legacy," said Cindy Lee, Director of Sales at The Houstonian. "By connecting our rich history with the future of meetings in Houston, this new space brings added versatility and outdoor connectivity to the event experience while preserving the refined Texas hospitality our guests have come to expect."The Grande Terrace offers a variety of possibilities for both business and social events. Corporate groups can utilize the space for alfresco networking breaks, allowing attendees to recharge amid tranquil surroundings while remaining steps away from meeting rooms and conference sessions. The design encourages a natural flow from indoor meetings to outdoor receptions, providing a refreshing alternative to traditional event formats.For weddings and celebrations, the terrace extends the Grande Ballroom Foyer and offers an exceptional cocktail hour experience. Guests can move effortlessly between indoor and outdoor spaces while enjoying views of the Manor House lawn and surrounding trees. The venue can accommodate events supporting the Grande Ballroom's capacity of up to 325 guests, creating abundant opportunities for mingling and conversation among high-top tables, intimate seating arrangements, and seasonal décor.The flexibility of the Grande Terrace sets it apart from many outdoor venues in Houston. Its elevated design provides enhanced views and welcomes summer breezes, while the fireplace creates a cozy atmosphere during cooler months. The space also offers a rare combination of privacy, seclusion, and natural beauty within Houston's bustling Galleria area, allowing guests to feel immersed in nature while remaining in the heart of the city.In keeping with The Houstonian's renowned culinary and beverage offerings, the terrace is ideally suited for customized seasonal experiences. Guests may enjoy specialty cocktails ranging from refreshing watermelon-inspired summer creations to warming autumn favorites such as smoked Old Fashioneds. Passed hors d'oeuvres, chef-inspired tasting stations, and late-night treats such as gourmet s'mores can further enhance the outdoor experience.Designed as an elegant enhancement rather than a standalone attraction, the Grande Terrace expands the possibilities for events hosted at both the Grande Ballroom and the Manor House. The only permanent feature is its signature fireplace, allowing planners maximum flexibility to customize layouts, décor, and guest experiences according to their vision.With its unique combination of indoor-outdoor connectivity, elevated design, wooded surroundings, and versatile event capabilities, The Grande Terrace further strengthens The Houstonian's position as one of Houston's premier destinations for meetings, weddings, and special occasions.# # #About The HoustonianNestled on 27 wooded acres in the heart of Houston near the Galleria, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrated for its timeless elegance, exceptional service, and premier event facilities. The property offers a distinctive blend of natural beauty, luxury accommodations, sophisticated meeting spaces, and memorable social venues that create extraordinary experiences for guests and event hosts alike.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Seliece Womble

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

+ +1 713-685-7961

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The Houstonian Debuts a Grande New Way to Gather News Provided By The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa October 31, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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