Homepro Services Details Inspection-First Bathroom Leak Repair Using Micro Injection E-GEL In Malaysia

Founder of HomePro Services

HomePro Services No Hack waterproofing

Bathroom leak repair Malaysia

The service assesses bathroom leaks to determine whether no-hacking waterproofing is suitable for properties across Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

AMPANG, MALAYSIA, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HomePro Services provides bathroom leak inspection and waterproofing repair using its Micro Injection E-GEL Solution, a method designed to address suitable waterproofing failures through existing grout lines without removing tiles.The service is available to homeowners, condominium residents, Joint Management Bodies (JMBs), Management Corporations (MCs) and hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang, Cheras, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Kajang, Bangi and Semenyih.The process begins with an on-site inspection to assess the source of the leak and determine whether Micro Injection E-GEL is appropriate for the affected area. The inspection is intended to distinguish potential waterproofing failures from other causes, including plumbing or structural faults, which may require a different approach.Micro Injection E-GEL is applied through existing grout lines, allowing the tiles to remain in place when the method is suitable. Compared with hacking and retiling, this approach can reduce the dust, noise and disruption associated with removing existing tiles. However, its suitability depends on the condition of the site and the cause of the leakage.For standard cases that qualify for the treatment, the work typically takes approximately two to three hours, depending on site conditions. The actual scope and duration are determined after inspection.HomePro Services has also outlined a promotional price of RM600.00 per bathroom, including a one-year written warranty for eligible Micro Injection E-GEL works. The offer is subject to an on-site inspection and confirmation that the case qualifies for the treatment. Promotional availability is limited to the available slots, and terms apply.Before work begins, the scope of service, exclusions and applicable warranty terms are confirmed in writing. This allows property owners and management representatives to understand what the proposed work covers and the conditions attached to the warranty.The inspection-first process is relevant to property owners and building managers seeking to identify the cause of bathroom leakage before deciding on a repair method. Where the issue is not attributable to a suitable waterproofing failure, alternative causes are explained separately rather than assuming that injection treatment will resolve every leak.About HomePro ServicesHomePro Services provides bathroom leak inspection and waterproofing repair using Micro Injection E-GEL Solution for eligible cases. Its service areas include Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang, Cheras, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Kajang, Bangi and Semenyih.

Kenny Chong

HomePro Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HomePro Services Details Inspection-First Bathroom Leak Repair Using Micro Injection E-GEL in Malaysia News Provided By HomePro Services October 31, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.