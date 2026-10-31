Where Is The Best Place To Learn Magic Tricks? Evan Era Returns With New Episode Of How To Magic

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The most popular online instructional magic show in the world returns with a new episode, continuing its mission to teach aspiring magicians worldwide.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magician, actor, and producer Evan Era is returning to his roots with a brand-new episode of How To Magic, the long-running YouTube series that has introduced millions of viewers to the art of magic, illusion, and sleight of hand.For aspiring magicians asking where to learn magic tricks or how to become a magician, How To Magic has spent more than a decade making the answers accessible to anyone with an internet connection, a little curiosity, and a willingness to practice.Originally launched in 2015, How To Magic began as a passion project in Louisville, Kentucky, with a simple concept: take seemingly impossible magic tricks and explain them in an entertaining, easy-to-follow format that anyone could understand.The series quickly gained traction on YouTube, helping establish Evan Era as a recognizable figure in online magic education. Episodes featuring card tricks, coin illusions, mentalism, everyday objects, and seemingly impossible visual effects introduced audiences to secrets traditionally learned through dusty old magic books, rare specialty shops, and personal instruction.Over the years, the show has reached billions of viewers, many of whom first discovered magic as children and have since grown into adult fans, hobbyists, and performers themselves. With more than 300 million views across its episodes, How To Magic stands as the most popular online instructional magic show in the world - no other magic tutorial series has taught more people, in more places, than this one.Inspiring a New Generation of MagiciansHow To Magic emerged during a transformative period for the magic industry, when YouTube began making the art form more accessible to a global audience.The rise of online magic education has helped shape a generation of performers, including major names such as Shin Lim and SeanDoesMagic, both of whom have publicly discussed learning magic from How To Magic and other online magic tutorials.The success of How To Magic illustrates how digital platforms have expanded access to an art form once heavily dependent on in-person mentorship and specialized resources.More than a decade later, the show's original mission remains unchanged: inspire viewers to learn something extraordinary, develop a new skill, and experience the excitement of performing magic for others.From YouTube Tutorials to a Worldwide Magic ShopThe influence of How To Magic extends beyond YouTube through Evan Era's official online magic shop, EvanEraTV.The shop was created as a representation of what Evan wished existed when he was a kid: one place where you can get all the coolest magic tricks in the world. Established to help viewers obtain the props and equipment featured in magic tutorials, the store now ships to hundreds of countries around the world - no matter where you are, you can get a box of magic appearing on your doorstep.The shop features classic magic tricks, playing card effects, mentalism, magic kits, and specialty props for magicians of various experience levels. It also recently launched its new Bag of Tricks line of magic kits, curated collections of tricks that make perfect gifts for the aspiring magician in your life.Together, the YouTube series and online store offer a connected experience in which viewers can discover a trick, learn the method, obtain the necessary equipment, practice, and eventually perform it themselves.The Magic ContinuesToday, Evan Era has expanded his entertainment career into film, television, digital production, and entrepreneurship, reaching more than 13 million followers across social media platforms and accumulating billions of video views - a following that makes him the most popular Kentucky-based creator on social media.Despite that growth, How To Magic remains an important part of his creative identity and a cornerstone of the EvanEraTV brand.The newest episode continues the series' tradition of combining entertainment with practical magic education, providing another opportunity for longtime fans and a new generation of aspiring magicians to experience the art of illusion. And it is only the beginning: How To Magic is returning with regularly scheduled uploads, with new episodes of the series arriving on an ongoing basis moving forward.The new episode of How To Magic is available to watch on YouTube:Magic tricks, kits, and supplies featured throughout the series are available at .

Sasha Caufield

Era Media Group Inc.

+1 502-797-5557

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Where Is the Best Place to Learn Magic Tricks? Evan Era Returns With New Episode of How To Magic News Provided By Era Media Group Inc. October 31, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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