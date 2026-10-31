Wadeville's Lasertube Brings Fibre Laser Tube Cutting Machines To South African Fabricators

Laser-cut steel parts on a Wadeville workshop bench: a round tube with a row of holes, a square box section with slots and tabs, a rectangular tube with a bevelled end and a slotted length of steel angle.

The Wadeville supplier covers round tube, box section, angle and channel, with rigging, commissioning, operator and nesting training from Germiston.

GERMISTON, SOUTH AFRICA, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A handrail bracket, a gate frame or a shop fitting rack usually starts as a length of tube that gets sawn, marked, drilled and notched by hand, one station at a time. LaserTube, a machine supplier in Wadeville, Germiston, supplies fibre laser tube cutting machines to fabricators who want those holes, slots, copes and bevels cut in one setup on the full length.

Sized to the shop, not the brochure

The range runs from a compact tube laser for smaller shops cutting mixed daily batches and an entry machine for round tube work, up to production and heavy wall machines for repeat runs and thicker section. Long bed, dual chuck and three chuck layouts handle longer stock and give better remnant control. For plants that want less lifting, there are auto loader, bundle loader and semi auto loader options, plus a shuttle infeed, servo support stands and a matched unloading table at the other end.

Open section work is covered too, with machines set up for angle and channel, a bevel head laser for weld prep, and models aimed at furniture tube, sign and display frames, stainless, mild steel and aluminium. A nesting station, fume extraction pack and assist gas pack are offered as matched add-ons.

"Before we talk about a machine, we want the size range, the wall thickness and the longest length that comes off the truck," said LaserTube's applications lead. "A shop that cuts 6 metre round tube for balustrades and a plant feeding bundles of rectangular section for trailer chassis need different chucks, different loading and a different floor plan. Getting that wrong costs more than the price difference between models."

From rigging to the first real job

LaserTube handles the site assessment before placement, delivery rigging for large equipment moves, installation and commissioning. The handover covers machine setup, basic operation, nesting practice, chuck alignment, bevel calibration and assist gas setup, with application help on the first production jobs. Preventive maintenance, breakdown response and remote diagnostics follow once the machine is cutting.

The team works from Wadeville, in the East Rand industrial belt, and supports fabricators in Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein and Nelspruit, with other sites by arrangement. Enquiries with a drawing and the wall thickness go through the LaserTube website.

About LaserTube

LaserTube supplies fibre laser tube and profile cutting machines, handling options, installation, training and service to fabricators across South Africa from Wadeville, Germiston. It is part of the same South African trade network as href="" rel="external nofollow" c. LaserTube is operated by Astros Marketing (Pty) Ltd, 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock 1401.

Poppy, Director's PA

LaserTube

+27 60 600 6000

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Wadeville's LaserTube brings fibre laser tube cutting machines to South African fabricators News Provided By October 31, 2026, 23:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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