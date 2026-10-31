Auralife Adds Perimenopause And Menopause Support, With Hot Flashes Counted By Text And A One-Page Summary For The Doctor

MENAFN - GetNews)"In AuraLife's Women's Health suite, hot flashes are counted day by day and shown week by week, with night sweats underneath."AuraLife has added perimenopause and menopause support to the Women's Health suite of its personal health platform. Members can count hot flashes with a tap or a text message, see them week by week alongside night sweats, and print a one-page summary of the last 3 or 6 months for an appointment. Sleep, heart rate and temperature are read against the member's own history. AuraLife does not diagnose, estimate how far through perimenopause someone is, or advise on treatment.

Berlin, New Jersey - October 31, 2026 - AuraLife, Inc. today announced perimenopause and menopause support in the Women's Health suite of its personal health intelligence platform. A member can set either stage as context and keep it alongside the cycle history, symptoms, sleep, heart rate, nutrition, movement and medication records she already tracks in AuraLife.

Perimenopause can last several years and rarely changes in a straight line. Hot flashes come and go, sleep often shifts, and resting heart rate and overnight temperature move with it. Those changes are easy to miss one day at a time and hard to describe from memory in an appointment. AuraLife is built to keep a long, connected record of them.

"Perimenopause doesn't come with a progress bar, so we didn't invent one," said Jason Ignaczewski, Founder of AuraLife. "What actually helps is a record of your own nights, your own heart rate and your own symptoms, read against your own baseline. That's what we built."

Hot flashes, counted

In perimenopause or menopause mode, the Women's Health page leads with hot flashes. Today's count sits at the top, and a tap adds one as it happens. Underneath, a chart shows hot flashes per week over the last 12 weeks, with night sweats per week in their own row below it. Weeks with nothing logged are drawn differently from quiet weeks, so a gap in logging never looks like a good week.

Counted by text

With Text Aura, AuraLife's text-message interface, a member can text "hot flash" or "another one" and it is added to the day's count. "I've had 5 today" sets the day's total, and night sweats are logged the morning she mentions them. She can ask how many she has logged and get the count back by text.

Read against her own history

With the stage set, AuraLife reads sleep fragmentation, temperature shifts and day-to-day variation in recovery as patterns commonly reported at this stage, not as failures or missed targets. Changes are compared with the member's own baseline rather than with an average woman of her age. Calorie and activity targets are not altered by the stage; what changes is how the data is read. Cycle estimates such as a projected period, a phase or a fertile window are switched off at this stage, and the last period is shown simply as days since it was logged.

A summary for her doctor

A member can print or save as a PDF a one-page summary of the last 3 or 6 months. It lists her total hot flashes and their weekly average, nights with night sweats, and her last logged period. A table shows each month's hot flashes, night sweats, period days and, where a wearable is connected, average sleep, wake-ups, resting heart rate and skin temperature against her baseline. Her periods, other symptoms she logged and the medications and supplements she lists complete the page. It shows counts and averages only, and says so.

Supportive habits, not treatment

Where AuraLife suggests habits for members at this stage, it prioritizes strength training, bone health, protein and consistent sleep. It does not suggest, compare or advise on hormone therapy or any other treatment. Treatment decisions belong with the member and her healthcare professional.

What AuraLife does not do

AuraLife does not diagnose perimenopause or menopause, and choosing the stage is not a diagnosis. It does not estimate how far through perimenopause a member is, because no generic timeline supports that number. It does not grade hot flash counts or call a week good or bad. The stage sits alongside the rest of her health record rather than replacing it.

Availability

Perimenopause and menopause context, hot flash and symptom logging, personal analytics and the summary for her doctor are available on AuraLife's free plan. Personalized recommendations and Text Aura are part of AuraLife's paid plans, which start with a 7-day free trial. More information is available at .

About AuraLife

AuraLife, Inc. was founded in April 2026 in Berlin, New Jersey. Its platform brings wearable, nutrition, activity, sleep and recovery data into one personal health record, with an AI assistant, Aura, that answers questions about that record. Learn more at .

AuraLife is a health tracking tool and is not a medical device. It does not diagnose, treat or prevent any condition. Text Aura is a trademark of AuraLife, Inc. Message and data rates may apply.