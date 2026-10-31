Cheryl Margaret King Bland's The Christmas That Never Was Explores Family, Memory, And A Child's Search For Hope

New York, USA - October 31, 2026 - A moving work of fiction blends family conflict, courtroom turmoil, Christmas traditions, and the historic beauty of Williamsburg into a deeply personal story of resilience.

2026 - Author Cheryl Margaret King Bland introduces readers to a powerful and emotionally charged story in The Christmas That Never Was, a novel that examines what happens when a child's familiar world is suddenly disrupted and memories of happier days become a vital source of strength. The book identifies itself as fiction while noting that it contains many factual elements, inviting readers to reflect on family, childhood, justice, and the lasting impact of separation.

At the heart of the story is Aiden, a young boy whose life changes dramatically only days before Christmas. Separated from his mother, grandparents, church, community, and the everyday world he has always known, Aiden struggles to understand the circumstances unfolding around him. As the adults around him become involved in an increasingly complicated family court process, the story continually returns to the emotional consequences experienced by the child caught in the middle.

Yet The Christmas That Never Was is not solely a story of conflict. One of its most distinctive elements is Aiden's connection to historic Williamsburg, Virginia. Memories of family trips, historical landmarks, Christmas celebrations, community traditions, and time spent exploring Williamsburg become an emotional refuge. When his present circumstances become overwhelming, Aiden begins researching the places he once visited with the people he loves. Through those memories, he finds a way to remain connected to the life from which he feels separated.

Williamsburg becomes more than a setting. Its history of liberty and the pursuit of freedom parallels Aiden's own longing for emotional freedom, family connection, and a return to the happiness he remembers.

Blending the warmth of Christmas memories with an intense portrayal of family separation and prolonged legal conflict, Bland presents a story about the extraordinary importance of belonging, love, faith, memory, and resilience.

Cheryl Margaret King Bland is a medical professional with many years of experience working with infants, young children, and beyond. Her professional background has given her familiarity with the challenges children may face and the questions they often seek to understand. She is also a devoted student of American history and the people whose courage and contributions helped shape the nation.

Born and raised in Southern California in a large, close-knit family with roots in West Virginia, Bland met her husband while attending college in the East and has lived in several places throughout the United States. She is the mother of Paul and Laura and grandmother to Aiden and Isabella. Of the many places her family has called home, Williamsburg has remained the most inspiring to her.

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