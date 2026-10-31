Mobelaris Adds New Seating And Lighting Lines To Its Furniture Store

MENAFN - GetNews) "Mobelaris expands its online mid-century modern furniture store with new seating and lighting collections, as shoppers increasingly plan whole rooms rather than single pieces."Mobelaris expands its mid-century modern furniture store with new seating and lighting collections, built for shoppers planning a room category by category.

NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Mobelaris, an online retailer specialising in mid-century modern furniture and lighting, today expanded its catalogue with new seating and lighting collections spanning lounge chairs, dining chairs, sofas, pendant lamps, and floor lamps. The additions sit alongside Mobelaris's existing range of chairs, sofas, tables, storage, lighting, and home accessories, sold to shoppers across Europe and the UK. The expansion groups new seating and lighting releases together rather than launching them as separate, unconnected drops.

Furniture shopping has shifted from single-item searches toward whole-room planning over the past few years, with buyers comparing seating, lighting, and tables together before settling on any one piece. Guides such as mid-century modern furniture best buys reflect that pattern: readers researching a room want material, finish, and scale detail laid out clearly, not a single hero photo. Mobelaris built the new seating and lighting collections around that browsing behaviour, grouping the releases by category so a shopper furnishing one room can move between chairs, sofas, and lamps without leaving the site. The approach treats a living room or dining space as one shopping decision rather than several, and it changes how the catalogue is structured internally as much as what sits on the page. Instead of a single lighting page sitting apart from the seating pages, the categories now cross-reference each other, so a visitor who starts on a sofa listing can reach the pendant lamps meant to sit above it without running a second search.

"Shoppers browsing mid-century seating are usually planning a whole room, not buying one chair," a Mobelaris spokesperson said. "Releasing new lounge seating and lighting together lets customers work out a room layout in a single visit instead of piecing it together across several retailers and several delivery windows."

New seating collection

The seating update adds lounge chairs, dining chairs, and sofas across Mobelaris's existing chairs and sofas categories, widening the fabric, finish, and silhouette choices available to shoppers comparing pieces for living rooms, dining spaces, and home offices. The new pieces sit inside the existing category structure rather than as a standalone line, so a shopper browsing dining chairs or lounge seating sees the additions alongside the rest of the range in the same list. The seating collection covers both upholstered and wood-framed pieces, aimed at buyers furnishing a full room rather than replacing a single item. Shoppers comparing dining chairs against a specific table, or a sofa against an existing rug and coffee table, now have more options within each category rather than having to look outside the Mobelaris range to fill out a room.

New lighting collection

The lighting update covers pendant lamps and floor lamps aimed at dining tables, living rooms, and reading corners, extending the lighting category that already sits next to Mobelaris's furniture range. Buyers researching replica lighting for mid-century modern interiors typically cross-reference lighting choices against the seating and tables already in a room, and the new lamps are organised in the catalogue to sit next to the relevant furniture categories rather than in an isolated lighting-only section. The lighting additions span warm and cool finish options, giving shoppers more scope to match a lamp to existing metal or wood tones in a room. A shopper who has already chosen a walnut dining table, for example, can move directly from that product page into the lighting category without losing the context of the room they are planning.

Built for room-by-room shopping

Grouping the seating and lighting launches together is a direct response to how shoppers move through the Mobelaris catalogue: category to category, room by room, rather than product by product. The company structured the release so that a visitor comparing dining chairs can reach the matching pendant lighting without a separate search, and a visitor starting from lighting can reach the seating category in the same number of clicks. That cross-category structure is now applied to both the new releases and the existing range, which means returning customers browsing categories they have used before will see the new seating and lighting sitting inside the same navigation rather than in a separate 'new arrivals' section that disappears after launch.

"Consistency across categories matters more to shoppers than any single piece," a Mobelaris spokesperson said. "If the chairs, sofas, and lighting in a room don't read as part of the same collection, customers notice immediately. That's the standard the new seating and lighting releases are held to, and it's the standard we're applying across the rest of the catalogue as these categories keep growing."

About Mobelaris

Mobelaris is an online retailer selling mid-century modern furniture and lighting to consumers across Europe and the UK. Its range covers chairs, sofas, tables, storage, lighting, and home accessories, and the latest update adds new seating and lighting collections across that range. The catalogue is organised by room and furniture category so shoppers can plan seating and lighting together rather than piece by piece. mobelaris