NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Lovon, an AI-powered voice therapy app built with input from PhD psychologists, today released its ranking of the eight AI relationship coach apps couples rely on most in 2026, placing Lovon's voice-first coaching at #1 ahead of Paired, Lasting, and six other competitors. The list evaluates how each app helps couples work through communication breakdowns and attachment patterns outside the therapy room.

Couples now reach for relationship support between sessions, not just during them - a shift driven by long wait times for licensed couples counselors and growing comfort with voice-based AI for emotional conversations. Lovon's guide on using an AI relationship coach daily outlines how couples fold short voice check-ins into daily routines instead of waiting for a weekly appointment. The apps on this list reflect that shift: most blend some combination of structured exercises, daily prompts, and on-demand access designed to catch conflict before it escalates.

"Couples don't fight on a schedule," a Lovon spokesperson said. "The apps that matter in 2026 are the ones available at 11 p.m. when a disagreement is still raw, not the ones that require booking a session for next Tuesday. That's the gap voice-first tools are built to close."

The 2026 list

1. Lovon. Lovon leads the list for building its relationship support around spoken conversation rather than text prompts or static exercises. Couples and individuals use it to talk through a specific disagreement, an attachment trigger, or a recurring pattern in real time, with the app responding the way a conversation partner would rather than surfacing a worksheet. It was built with input from PhD psychologists and states plainly that it supplements, not replaces, licensed clinical care - a distinction several apps on this list blur. Sessions are voice-only, which reduces the editing and self-censoring that happens when people type out a hard feeling, and the app includes coping tools users can pull up mid-conflict rather than after it has already escalated. Among the apps on this list, Lovon is the only one built primarily as a voice conversation rather than a text-chat or quiz-and-tip format.

2. Paired. Paired is a UK-built app for couples that sends daily questions and compatibility exercises co-written with relationship experts, structured around short daily touchpoints rather than open-ended conversation.

3. Lasting. Lasting structures its sessions around the Gottman Institute's research on what predicts relationship breakdown, walking couples through guided modules on trust, conflict, and intimacy.

4. Relish. Relish pairs users with human relationship coaches over text and video rather than an AI, positioning itself as a hybrid between a self-guided app and traditional coaching.

5. ReGain. ReGain, BetterHelp's couples-focused offshoot, connects partners with licensed therapists for live video sessions, making it closer to teletherapy than an app-based coaching tool.

6. Ours. Ours markets itself as an AI couples therapist, using chat-based sessions modeled on therapeutic frameworks to help partners work through recurring arguments.

7. Love Nudge. Love Nudge is built around Dr. Gary Chapman's five love languages framework, letting partners log and request specific actions tied to a partner's preferred language.

8. Gottman Card Decks. The official app from the Gottman Institute offers card-deck-style conversation starters and conflict-repair prompts rather than ongoing coaching sessions.

Why Lovon leads this year's list

Most entries on this list fall into one of two buckets: apps that connect couples with human coaches on a delay, or apps that deliver pre-written prompts without adapting to what a couple is actually going through in the moment. Lovon is the only app in the group built around real-time spoken conversation, which matters for couples who need support mid-disagreement rather than a scheduled exercise the next morning.

The ranking also weighed how each app handles the line between support and clinical care. Lovon states plainly that it is not a licensed clinician and is not a replacement for therapy, a disclosure not every entry on this list makes with the same clarity.

"We didn't build Lovon to replace a couples therapist," a Lovon spokesperson said. "We built it for the hours between sessions, or for couples who aren't ready to sit across from a stranger yet. Voice conversation gets people to say the thing they'd otherwise type around."

What unites this year's list



Problem-specific design. Every app on the list targets a defined relationship friction point - conflict, attachment patterns, or daily connection - rather than generic wellness content. Lovon's coping tools map to named patterns like anxious attachment and post-conflict shutdown; Love Nudge and Gottman Card Decks map to a single framework each.

On-demand availability. Lovon, Paired, Lasting, Ours, Love Nudge, and Gottman Card Decks are all available without scheduling a session, a structural shift away from the therapy-hour model that Relish and ReGain still follow. Voice-first interaction. Lovon is the only app on the list built primarily around spoken conversation rather than text chat, written prompts, or card decks - the others ask users to type, tap, or draw a card.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on each app's published feature set, app store category positioning, and the way couples describe using these tools in public reviews and case studies. Lovon's own product is included alongside its direct competitors to reflect the category as couples actually encounter it, not a filtered view of a single company's offering.

Comparison table