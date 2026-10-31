Singapore Leads ASEAN On Every Customer Experience Pillar, But Its Next Challenge Is Making AI Feel Human

Shivanu Shukla, Senior Vice President, Twimbit

Twimbit's first State of ASEAN Banking CX 2026 ranks Singapore #1 with 3.99/5, leading all four pillars. Next challenge: making AI feel human.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore leads ASEAN on every customer experience pillar, but its next challenge is making AI feel humanTwimbit 's inaugural State of ASEAN Banking CX 2026 gives Singapore the region's highest overall banking CX score of 3.99 out of 5, above the ASEAN average on every pillar, as best-in-class benchmarks of 4.03 to 4.22 show where the market goes nextAcross ASEAN, rising digital adoption is raising customer expectations around security, personalisation and seamless connectivity, and AI is moving into everyday banking. In Singapore, where customers already expect speed and reliability, the test is now whether that intelligence feels personal, explainable and accountable.Twimbit's inaugural State of ASEAN Banking CX 2026, unveiled today at the Twimbit Banking Summit & Awards 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, finds Singapore sets the regional standard on customer experience.Key findings for Singapore- Singapore leads ASEAN across all four pillars, with the highest overall banking CX score in the region at 3.99 out of 5, against a regional maturity of 3.86.- Singapore scores 4.05 on Digital, 3.92 on Service, 4.05 on Brand and 3.89 on Employee experience, all above the ASEAN averages of 3.92, 3.80, 3.92 and 3.78.- Best-in-class institutions set a higher benchmark of 4.03 to 4.22, through AI-driven personalisation, empowered employees and end-to-end journey ownership.- Strong governance, fraud prevention and consistent omnichannel delivery anchor the market, while digital ecosystems extend banking into payments, lifestyle rewards, wealth and cross-border use.- Singapore's digital banks are using AI to make support more contextual, resolving everyday queries and transferring complex ones to human support with context.The next gains will come from converting digital strength into emotional confidence. With an ageing population, accessible and assisted digital models will matter more, and Twimbit's guidance is that personalisation must be explainable and that the future is 70% self-directed and 30% human confidence-building.“Singapore has set the regional standard on digital, service, brand and employee experience. The next test is different. As AI takes on more of everyday banking, customers want it to understand them, explain itself and hand over to a person when it matters. The banks that make AI feel personal and accountable, not just efficient, will define the next stage of banking in Singapore and across ASEAN.”– Shivanu Shukla, Senior Vice President, TwimbitKey takeawaysSingapore has ASEAN's highest banking CX score at 3.99, against a regional 3.86.It leads the region on all four pillars: Digital, Service, Brand and Employee experience.Best-in-class benchmarks of 4.03 to 4.22 show the headroom that remains.The next challenge: AI that feels human, explainable and accountable.About the studyThe State of ASEAN Banking CX 2026 benchmarks 42 traditional and digital banks (26 traditional and 16 digital) across six markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, on four pillars: Digital, Service, Brand and Employee experience.Twimbit analysts benchmarked the top 26 banks across three customer journeys: digital savings account opening, money transfer and app experience. Public data, customer reviews and mystery shopping, where applicable, informed the scores. This is the inaugural edition of the study.About TwimbitTwimbit is a global tech and advisory firm powering customer success through research, innovation and community. Through its research and advisory services, events such as the Twimbit Banking Summit & Awards, its Twimbit X technology and design unit and its Innovators Circle membership programme, Twimbit helps organisations build and grow purpose-driven businesses. Learn more at .

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Singapore leads ASEAN on every customer experience pillar, but its next challenge is making AI feel human News Provided By Moat Global October 31, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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