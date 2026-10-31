Taiwan Tourism Brings #100Waystowonder To San Diego Travel Trade

Guests pose for a group photo holding Taiwan-themed photo props.

The Taiwan tourism promotion seminar.

Travel industry professionals exchange information about travel to Taiwan.

Guests hold up Taiwan-themed signs for a group photo.

Guests listen attentively to a presentation on tourism to Taiwan.

Taiwan Tourism Administration Engages Southern California Travel Advisors with New Experiences, Cultural Activities and Travel Incentives

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), through its Los Angeles Office, partnered with the ASTA Greater San Diego Chapter to host a special Taiwan tourism promotional luncheon at The Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa on Tuesday, October 27. The event brought together approximately 30 travel advisors and industry professionals from across the Greater San Diego area to discover Taiwan's diverse tourism offerings and explore new opportunities for leisure and business travel.The luncheon introduced attendees to #100WaysToWonder, Taiwan Tourism's latest campaign highlighting the destination's diversity through six key themes: Food, Culture, Nature, LOHAS, Shopping and Romance. The presentation showcased Taiwan's wide range of experiences and demonstrated how travel advisors can create customized itineraries to suit their clients' individual interests.To give attendees a firsthand experience of Taiwan's rich Indigenous cultural heritage, the event also featured a Paiwan Indigenous glass bead bracelet-making workshop. Through this interactive activity and an introduction to the cultural significance of the traditional beads, travel advisors gained a deeper appreciation of Taiwan's unique cultural attractions and the authentic experiences available to their clients.The luncheon also highlighted a range of special tourism promotions and travel incentives designed to appeal to different segments of the U.S. travel market. For leisure travelers, attendees learned about the "Return to Taiwan, Double the Good Fortune" promotional campaign, which offers eligible repeat visitors opportunities to win travel spending money.For business travelers, the presentation showcased special transportation and sightseeing benefits designed to encourage international MICE visitors to explore more of Taiwan beyond their business itineraries. These include complimentary three-day Taiwan High Speed Rail passes, Taiwan Tourist Shuttle tickets and Taiwan Tour Bus excursions. Together with additional support for meetings and incentive travel, these programs provide travel advisors with added opportunities to develop attractive Taiwan travel packages for their clients."Southern California is one of our most important markets, and San Diego represents a significant opportunity to strengthen Taiwan's presence among both leisure and business travelers," said Vivian Lin, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's Los Angeles Office. "Through #100WaysToWonder, we want travel advisors to discover not only the incredible variety of experiences Taiwan has to offer, but also how easy it is to turn a single trip into a journey of discovery around the island. With special transportation benefits and incentive programs available for MICE and incentive travelers, now is an ideal time for San Diego's travel trade to develop, promote and sell more Taiwan travel experiences."Representatives from China Airlines and STARLUX Airlines also participated in the luncheon, highlighting convenient air connections between North America and Taiwan. Representatives from My Asia Tours and SITA World Tours were on hand to introduce Taiwan travel products and itinerary options available to the U.S. travel trade.The event provided valuable opportunities for travel advisors to connect directly with Taiwan Tourism, airline representatives, tour operators and fellow industry professionals while discovering new ways to incorporate Taiwan into their clients' travel plans.Building on the strong engagement at the San Diego luncheon, the Taiwan Tourism Administration will continue working closely with travel advisors, airlines, tour operators and other industry partners throughout Southern California and the United States to strengthen Taiwan's visibility as a travel destination and inspire more American travelers to discover their own #100WaysToWonder. Find out more about the campaign at 100WaysToWonder.For related files and photos from the launch event, please visit bit/ASTASDReleaseABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATIONThe Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Southwestern U.S. market is managed by the Los Angeles office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." TTA's official mascot, OhBear, is a cartoon character inspired by the Formosan black bear, Taiwan's national animal.For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: href="" rel="external nofollow" neFollow us on social media in North America:Instagram: @taiwantourismFacebook: Tour Taiwan - America

Alex Trup

Purple Media

+1 929-474-6565

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Taiwan Tourism Brings #100WaysToWonder to San Diego Travel Trade News Provided By Purple Media October 31, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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