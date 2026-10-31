Candy Pop Band Releases 'Italian Brainrot', A 20-Track Album Inspired By Viral Characters And Electronic Dance Music

Italian Brainrot by Candy Pop Band

Fairytales by Candy Pop Band

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Candy Pop Band, the music project led creatively by composer and lyricist Ricky, has released Italian Brainrot, a 20-track album inspired by the viral characters and surreal storytelling associated with the Italian Brainrot internet phenomenon. Released October 8, 2026, the approximately 67-minute album combines bubblegum pop, electronic dance music, electronic pop, and disco-inspired grooves. The project gives recognisable characters individual musical settings while connecting the songs through bright melodies, playful humour, and dance-focused production.AvailabilityItalian Brainrot is available to stream on Spotify. The album is also distributed through popular streaming services including YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.Turning Viral Characters Into MusicThe Italian Brainrot phenomenon emerged through short-form videos in early 2025, introducing audiences to an expanding collection of surreal characters with unusual names, appearances, and adventures. Candy Pop Band brings that imaginative world into a musical format, creating songs around characters including Tralalero Tralala, Ballerina Cappuccina, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, Bombardiro Crocodilo, Cappuccino Assassino, Bombombini Gusini, and Chimpanzini Bananini.Each track is designed around its character's personality and scenario. The album opens with "Bombombini Gusini" and includes "La Vaca Saturno Saturnita," its longest track at about six minutes, along with four tracks labelled as mixes: "Bobrito Bandito (Dito Mix)," "Spin & Sip (Spin Mix)," "Boneca Ambalabu (Labu Mix)" and "Ballerina Cappuccina (Puccino Mix)." Songs such as "Bombombini Gusini," "Chimpanzini Bananini," "Cappuccino Assassino," "Ballerina Cappuccina," and "Tung Tung Tung Sahur" combine character-driven storytelling with upbeat electronic production. "Tralalero the Shark" offers Candy Pop Band's musical interpretation inspired by the popular Tralalero Tralala shark character."The aim was to create songs that felt connected as an album while still allowing each track to have its own identity," said Ricky, composer and lyricist behind Candy Pop Band. "I invite listeners to explore Italian Brainrot. It is a playful, energetic album for people who enjoy imaginative characters, bubblegum-pop melodies, electronic music, and disco-inspired rhythms."Building on Candy Pop Band's Musical StorytellingThis album continues Candy Pop Band's approach of combining accessible dance music with imaginative themes. Previous releases include Lollipop Girl, I Am an Angel, Stupid Cupid, Scooby Vibes, and Fairytales. Ricky describes consistency and combining music with storytelling as two of the most important strategies behind the project.Chart tracker Kworb recorded "Mirror Mirror Drop the Beat," a track from the earlier album Fairytales, at No. 9 on Spotify's daily charts in two markets on March 14, 2026. Listeners can explore Fairytales on Spotify.About Candy Pop BandCandy Pop Band is a music project that blends electronic pop, bubblegum melodies, and disco-inspired rhythms with imaginative storytelling. Ricky is the composer and lyricist behind the project, creating songs and albums centred on romance, fantasy, humour, memorable characters, and upbeat musical energy. Here is a recent article published about the band.Listeners can stream Italian Brainrot on Spotify and explore more music from Candy Pop Band through its Spotify playlist:

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Candy Pop Band Releases 'Italian Brainrot', a 20-Track Album Inspired by Viral Characters and Electronic Dance Music News Provided By XLIM October 31, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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