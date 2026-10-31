Karnataka Tourism To Take UK Outreach To Manchester, London And Birmingham

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The State will promote its tourism offerings through roadshows and B2B engagements at WTM London 2026.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism will undertake a focused tourism promotion program across the United Kingdom in November 2026, with roadshows in Manchester and Birmingham alongside its participation at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026. The initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka's engagement with the UK travel trade, build new industry partnerships and promote the State's tourism offerings among international travel professionals.The program will commence with the Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Manchester on 2 November 2026, at The Edwardian Manchester, a Radisson Collection Hotel, located at Free Trade Hall, Peter Street, Manchester, M2 5GP. The event will bring together travel agents, tour operators, destination management companies and other tourism industry representatives from Manchester and the surrounding region. The program will feature destination presentations highlighting Karnataka's tourism portfolio, followed by dedicated B2B sessions to facilitate direct interactions between the State's delegation and UK-based travel trade professionals.Following the Manchester engagement, Karnataka Tourism will participate in WTM London 2026, scheduled from 3 to 5 November 2026, at ExCeL London, 1 Western Gateway, Royal Docks, London E16 1XL, United Kingdom. The Karnataka Tourism pavilion will be located at Stall No. N10-528. The global travel trade exhibition will provide a platform for the State to connect with international tour operators, travel companies, destination management organizations, media and other tourism stakeholders, while exploring opportunities for business collaborations and destination promotion.The Karnataka delegation will be led by Mr. Kelachandra Joseph George, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Karnataka, accompanied by Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar, IAS, Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Government of Karnataka; Mr. Shivaprasad P.R., IAS, Managing Director, KSTDC and Commissioner, Karnataka Tourism; and Mr. Janardhana H.P., Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with key tourism stakeholders from the State.The delegation will engage with travel trade representatives and industry stakeholders across all three engagements, presenting opportunities to develop Karnataka-focused travel itineraries, explore business collaborations and strengthen partnerships with the UK travel market.Karnataka's showcase will highlight the State's diverse tourism experiences, spanning its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, historic monuments, wildlife reserves, natural landscapes, coastal destinations, wellness retreats and cultural traditions. Destinations such as Hampi, Mysuru, Badami, Coorg, Chikkamagaluru and the State's prominent wildlife destinations offer opportunities for UK travelers to explore a combination of heritage, nature, culture and experiential tourism. The State will also highlight its responsible tourism initiatives and Bengaluru's potential as a business and MICE destination.The UK outreach will continue with the Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Birmingham on 6 November 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Birmingham. The roadshow will bring together travel trade professionals and tourism stakeholders for destination presentations and B2B interactions, providing another opportunity to introduce Karnataka's tourism products, explore partnerships and strengthen the State's reach across the UK travel market.Through this series of engagements, Karnataka Tourism aims to build stronger relationships with UK-based travel trade partners, encourage the inclusion of Karnataka in India travel itineraries and create greater awareness of the State as a destination offering varied experiences throughout the year. The initiative will also provide an opportunity to understand market requirements, gather industry feedback and identify new avenues for collaboration.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

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Karnataka Tourism to Take UK Outreach to Manchester, London and Birmingham News Provided By Vinsan Graphics October 31, 2026, 22:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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