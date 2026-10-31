Manisha Bhanwala Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Wrestling Gold Medal

Historic Gold for Indian Wrestling

Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala, who scripted history by becoming the first woman from the country to strike gold at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026, said "some people are born to create history" as she reflected on her achievement. The gold medallist received a grand welcome at Delhi Airport on November 1 after her historic performance in Kazakhstan on Friday.

Bhanwala scripted history with a remarkable comeback victory in the 59kg final in Astana. In a closely contested title clash against USA's Abigail Elizabeth Nette, Bhanwala fought back from a 0-6 deficit to secure an 8-6 victory, marking a historic milestone for Indian women's wrestling.

Reflections on the Historic Win

Speaking to ANI, Bhanwala said her historic achievement was difficult to describe in words, adding that she turned the challenging opening phase of the final to her advantage by using her opponent's expenditure of energy to her benefit. She expressed pride in creating history.“I can't even share this feeling with anyone because it's so different, really different. Like, the first attack was quite difficult for me, but it became my plus point because the opponent used a lot of energy. So it was an advantage for me in a way, and I made full use of it. Some people are born to create history, and maybe I was the one, and I feel really good that I did it all,” she said.

Future Goals and Federation Support

Looking ahead, the wrestler said the coming year would be particularly important for her, with injury prevention and recovery among her key priorities.“Next year is going to be really important for me. I need to avoid injuries, focus on my recovery, and give it my best,” she said.

Bhanwala also acknowledged the support extended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), saying its training camps and assistance through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had played an important role in her preparation.“The Wrestling Federation of India has played the biggest role in preparing Manisha. They support me a lot. They run camps through TOPS, and the Wrestling Federation of India and those camps benefit us a lot,” she said.

Family Pride and Team Success

Bhanwala's mother, Meena Devi, expressed immense pride and joy over her daughter's achievement, saying the family was celebrating her historic victory. She also urged parents to encourage and support their daughters in pursuing their ambitions.“I'm so proud of my daughter; she brought home the gold from the World Wrestling Championships. She became the champion. Things are really great and joyful at home. Whatever Manisha did, other daughters can do too. All parents should encourage their daughters to move forward and pursue their ambitions, and support them,” she said.

Manisha Bhanwala's historic gold medal capped an impressive campaign for the Indian women's contingent at the 2026 World Championships, where the team secured a total of four medals. While Bhanwala clinched gold in the 59kg category, Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi won silver medals, and Tanu Sharma claimed bronze in the 72kg category.

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