MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Postbye mapped auto-renewal and gym cancellation rules in all 51 US jurisdictions and released the free dataset on Hugging Face as postbye/us-auto-renewal-laws.

- Postbye Team, Postbye

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Postbye (postbye) today published a state-by-state map of automatic renewal and cancellation rules covering all 51 US jurisdictions. Postbye is a subscription cancellation service that mails a formal cancellation letter by certified mail and tracks it until it is delivered. The study finds that in 24 of the 51 jurisdictions, at least one gym-contract rule requires the member to cancel by written notice.

The map is built from the statutes themselves. Each entry was read on an official state website and checked on Oct. 27, 2026. It records the citation, a link to the official text and the main rule in one line. Postbye placed 22 states and the District of Columbia in the general category, meaning a law that governs automatic renewals for most consumer subscriptions. Another 23 states regulate renewals or cancellation only for certain contracts, such as gym memberships, service contracts or subscriptions bought online. Postbye found no such law in the remaining five states: Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Gym memberships stand out. Postbye identified gym and health club laws or rules in 36 of the 51 jurisdictions. Many give a short window, often three business days, to cancel a new contract. In 24 of them, at least one of those rules requires the cancellation in writing, and Alabama, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia are among them. The count includes only rules that name written notice and list no email, phone or online alternative, judged on the gym statute alone. States such as Ohio and Rhode Island, which also accept email, are not in it. Oklahoma, for example, directs cancellation by written notice sent by certified mail, return receipt requested, or by personal delivery. Texas directs certified mail to the health spa's home office.

Online rules point the other way. Under general laws in states such as California, Colorado and Illinois, a business that signed a customer up online must let that customer cancel online. The map shows how uneven the picture is for consumers, with 23 jurisdictions on the general list and five with none: the channel that works in one state can fail in the next. Where a gym rule requires writing, as in the 24 written-notice jurisdictions, the notice has to be a document the gym can receive. That means a letter mailed to the address in the contract, delivered by hand, or in some states sent by certified mail with a return receipt.

Companies that accept cancellations only in writing receive a notice that carries a date, a sender and an address. That lets the business match the request to a member account and fix the day it was received. The same date is the evidence a consumer needs if a charge appears after the cancellation. Several statutes in the map tie the cancellation window to that date: West Virginia and Nevada, for example, count a notice mailed and postmarked by midnight of the third business day. A certified mail receipt and a delivery confirmation answer both questions: when the notice arrived and who received it.

Postbye is built around that record. A customer names the company to cancel, and Postbye prepares a formal cancellation letter, mails it by certified mail with tracking, sends the customer the delivery proof and confirms the cancellation. The fee is a one-time $23.99, taxes included. Postbye's catalog covers more than 8,600 companies in 30 categories, including gyms, streaming services, phone and internet providers, insurance and memberships. Company pages list the mailing address on file, and more than 600 hand-checked guides add notice periods and common traps.

The renewal-law table behind the study is free and public. Postbye has released it on Hugging Face as postbye/us-auto-renewal-laws, a 51-row table with one row per jurisdiction. Each row gives the classification, the main citation, the link to the official text, the one-line rule and the review date. Researchers, journalists, consumer advocates and developers can download the table directly from the dataset page. The full write-up, including the state table with every citation and the link to each official statute, is published on the Postbye site at the auto-renewal laws guide.

"Where the law says write, a certified mail receipt is the proof that counts. In 24 US jurisdictions, at least one gym-contract rule says write," said the Postbye Team, which published the study.

The study also records what has not changed. No federal click-to-cancel rule is in force, although the federal Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act still applies to online sign-ups. State rules remain the working law for consumers, and several are moving. Connecticut, for instance, began requiring an annual renewal reminder on July 1, 2026. Louisiana will require all but the smallest businesses to offer an easy way to cancel online, by email, by phone or by another common method starting Jan. 1, 2027. Each entry in the table carries the review date, Oct. 27, 2026, so readers can see how current the rule was when it was checked.

For anyone who wants a letter without paying for one, Postbye also publishes a free cancellation letter template, and more than 8,500 company pages show the mailing address on file with a ready letter. A consumer can print, sign and mail the notice without using the paid service. Consumers who prefer to have the letter prepared, mailed and tracked can use Postbye's cancellation letter service, which sends the notice by certified mail and confirms when it has been delivered.

About Postbye

Postbye (postbye) cancels subscriptions for its customers by mailing a formal cancellation letter, tracked until it is delivered. Founded in 2026 and based in New York, Postbye is a privately held consumer services company. It publishes free cancellation guides for more than 8,600 companies in 30 categories, with the mailing address on file, and offers a one-time $23.99 certified-mail cancellation service, taxes included. For more information, visit .

Media contact: Postbye Team,..., (213) 212-5819

Postbye Team

Postbye

(213) 212-5819

...

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Postbye Study Finds 24 of 51 US Jurisdictions Require Written Notice for Some Gym Cancellations News Provided By Postbye October 31, 2026, 22:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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