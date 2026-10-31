Thomas J. Henry Endorses James Talarico For U.S. Senate And Gina Hinojosa For Texas Governor

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Henry backs James Talarico with $1 million through Lone Star Rising PAC and contributes $1 million to Gina Hinojosa's gubernatorial campaign

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry announced his endorsement of James Talarico for U.S. Senate and Gina Hinojosa for Governor of Texas, backing his support with $2 million in political contributions: $1 million in support of Talarico through Lone Star Rising PAC and $1 million directly to Hinojosa's gubernatorial campaign.In a video statement announcing his support, Henry emphasized the needs of Texans today and the importance of creating opportunities for future generations.“I know what it's like to support people when they need help,”Henry said.“Texans need help this year. They need help for the next decade and for the future.”Henry pointed to shared values as the foundation for his endorsements, highlighting prosperity, safety, andopportunity.“James has the values that allow people to prosper while being safe and having opportunities,” Henry said.Henry also announced his support for Hinojosa for governor, saying,“Gina has the same values.”The contributions put financial backing behind Henry's endorsements, supporting Talarico through Lone Star Rising PAC and Hinojosa through a direct contribution to her gubernatorial campaign.“In Texas, it's important to back up what you say,” Henry said.Henry said his support for both candidates is rooted in his hopes for Texans and the state's future.“I want the people of Texas to have the best opportunity for their future,” Henry said.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animal welfare, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.IG: @tjhlaw | FB: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

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Thomas J. Henry Endorses James Talarico for U.S. Senate and Gina Hinojosa for Texas Governor News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. October 31, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, U.S. Politics



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