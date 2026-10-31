Close Encounters Of The Glamorous Kind: Leesa Rowland's Out Of This World Halloween Party

Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer (Image credit: BFA / Quadir Moore)

Leesa Rowland (Image credit: BFA / Quadir Moore)

Leesa Rowland, Marc Bouwer (Image credit: BFA / Quadir Moore)

Pedro Oberto (Image credit: BFA / Quadir Moore)

Atmosphere (Image credit: BFA / Quadir Moore)

Leesa Rowland & Larry Wohl invited New York's fashionable and extraterrestrials to a Halloween celebration with“Calling All Aliens Home: Forbidden Planet.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York's Halloween season this year had a close encounter of the glamorous kind as actress, philanthropist and animal advocate Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl with co-host, fashion designer Marc Bouwer invited guests to venture beyond the stars for their annual Halloween extravaganza.This year's celebration,“Calling All Aliens Home: Forbidden Planet,” transported New York's social scene into an intergalactic fantasy where extraterrestrial imagination met high fashion, theatrical costumes and a healthy dose of Halloween mischief.This year,“Forbidden Planet” provided a new universe of possibilities for guests eager to push the boundaries of Halloween costume. From celestial couture and metallic space-age ensembles to mysterious alien visitors and interplanetary royalty, the evening was an imaginative collision of New York society and science-fiction spectacle, a gathering unlike anything on Earth.Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Hank Stampfl, Noreen Donovan, James Brynes, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Nikki Haskell, Marco Maranghello, Jose Castelo Branco, William Featherby, Geoffrey Bradfield, Paola and Arnie Rosenshein, Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Elyse Slaine, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Wendy Federman, Sergio Zapata and Paul Margolin, Jane Pontarelli, James and Elvira Grau, and Carmen D'Alessio.Leesa Rowland's costume was created by Marc Bouwer, with hairstyling by Marco Maranghello and makeup by Dimitry Kukushkin.The event took place at Casa Cece in New York City by Revel Rouge.About Leesa Rowland:The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three's Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen's Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.For more information, visit leesarowland.

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Close Encounters of the Glamorous Kind: Leesa Rowland's Out of This World Halloween Party News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. October 31, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.