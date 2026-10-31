Quad Nations Announce Over USD 85 Million AI Support For Indo-Pacific

Quad Announces Strategic AI Infrastructure Investment

Foreign ministers representing the Quad bloc of India, the United States, Japan and Australia formally announced plans on Saturday to provide more than USD 85 million in technical and financial assistance aimed at broadening regional access to trusted artificial intelligence infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific. Concurrently, Washington pledged a separate USD 10 million allocation to support critical minerals recycling initiatives in India and ASEAN member states.

The major policy announcements followed a high-level meeting of the alliance's top diplomats on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Summit in Georgia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the meeting. According to an official joint statement issued after the meeting, the four countries intend to channel the pledged artificial intelligence assistance through collaborative frameworks such as the Quad AI Accelerator.

Promoting Regional Cooperation and Economic Growth

Furthermore, the delegates emphasised the critical role of emerging technologies and the Pax Silica initiative in promoting sustainable economic growth and strengthening multilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. "The Quad ministers highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence and initiatives like Pax Silica to the future of economic growth and expressed their intent to provide over USD 85 million of technical and financial assistance to support access to trusted AI across the Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad AI Accelerator," the statement noted.

Strengthening Supply Chains and Commercial Partnerships

For New Delhi, the fresh American financial commitment towards recycling critical minerals in India and across ASEAN countries is an important component in building resilient supply chains and securing vital materials required by advanced technology sectors. Additionally, the ministers announced the launch of the first Quad Business Leaders' Forum, aimed at connecting government authorities with private-sector stakeholders to promote commercial partnerships and investment across strategic industries. As part of efforts to deepen economic integration, representatives confirmed that the Quad's export credit agencies are scheduled to meet in Tokyo on November 18 to identify areas for practical coordination.

The diplomatic engagement marked the third ministerial meeting of the bloc this year, following earlier meetings in New Delhi in May and Manila in July. Discussions also covered strengthening joint maritime defence capabilities, safeguarding rare-earth supply networks and accelerating partnerships in advanced technological fields.“As our nations continue building reliable and open supply chains, supporting next-generation technologies, increasing maritime cooperation and securing critical minerals, the United States, Australia, India and Japan are delivering results for our people and the nations in the region,” Rubio stated.

Preparations are also underway for an upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit, which is expected to be hosted by US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN-East Asia Summits in mid-November. Officials expect the proposed summit to provide fresh political momentum to the grouping's ongoing economic, technological and strategic agenda. (ANI)

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